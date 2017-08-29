US cites its nuclear capabilities in defense against N.Korea

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Washington (AFP) Sept 4, 2017
The United States stands ready to defend itself and its allies with the full range of its capabilities, including nuclear, the White House said Sunday after US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe conferred on North Korea's latest nuclear test.
The two leaders condemned "North Korea's continued destabilizing and provocative actions," reaffirmed their "ironclad" mutual defense commitments, and pledged to cooperate closely, the White House statement said.
"President Trump reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to defending our homeland, territories, and allies using the full range of diplomatic, conventional, and nuclear capabilities at our disposal."
Earlier Sunday, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis warned that any threat to the United States, Guam or US allies would be met with a "massive military response."
North Korea detonated what it claimed was a missile-ready hydrogen bomb, sharply raising the stakes in an already tense confrontation with Washington.
The US Geological Survey said the detonation registered as a 6.3 magnitude "explosion," one far more powerful than any of North Korea's previous five nuclear tests.
In July, North Korea twice successfully tested intercontinental ballistic missiles, another leap in capability that could put the US mainland within its reach.
(UPI) Aug 29, 2017
The Guam-based subsidiary of Tutor Perini Corporation has been tapped to design and build a live-fire training range complex on the island for the U.S. Navy, the company announced on Tuesday. The range contract given to Black Construction Corporation carries a value of about $78 million. It was issued by the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Command at Northwest Field, Naval Support Act ... read more
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement