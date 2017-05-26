US delivers latest vessel to Vietnam amid S. China Sea tensions

|
by Staff Writers
Hanoi (AFP) May 26, 2017
The US transferred its seventh security vessel this week to Vietnam, the embassy said Friday, boosting defence ties amid a spike in tensions in the South China Sea.
The US coast guard gave its Vietnamese counterpart a high endurance cutter in a ceremony in Honolulu on Thursday, the embassy in Hanoi said.
The gift comes several days after the US delivered six patrol boats to Vietnam's coast guard to strengthen its "maritime law enforcement" and humanitarian response operations.
"This cutter provides a concrete and significant symbol of the US-Vietnamese comprehensive partnership," US Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael J. Haycock was quoted as saying during the handover in Hawaii.
The security boost comes as the US ratcheted up tensions in the South China Sea this week by sailing a warship close to a reef claimed by Beijing.
The move, the "first freedom of navigation" exercise under US President Donald Trump, sparked ire from China, who claims nearly all of the sea.
Taiwan, Vietnam and several other Southeast Asian nations also claim parts of waterway, which is believed to sit atop vast oil and gas deposits.
But Hanoi has found itself increasingly alone in challenging China's island building campaign, especially as the Philippines warms up to the regional superpower.
US President Donald Trump's rise to the White House has also cast uncertainty over American foreign policy in the region.
Yet Trump has already extended a coveted White House invitation to Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, with the meeting slated for next week.
Security and trade ties between the former wartime foes have deepened since Washington restored diplomatic relations with Hanoi in 1995.
Brussels (AFP) May 25, 2017
Montenegro will formally become NATO's 29th member in early June, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday, amid bitter Russian opposition to the move. "It shows that NATO's door is open," Stoltenberg said ahead of a leaders summit attended by US President Donald Trump and the Montenegro premier Dusko Markovic.
