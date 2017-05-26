Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
SUPERPOWERS
US delivers latest vessel to Vietnam amid S. China Sea tensions
 by Staff Writers
 Hanoi (AFP) May 26, 2017


Two Chinese fighters intercept US plane in S. China Sea
Washington (AFP) May 26, 2017 - The Pentagon on Friday said it was concerned by an "unsafe and unprofessional" encounter between two Chinese fighters and a US surveillance plane over the South China Sea.

The Chinese J-10 warplanes intercepted a US Navy P-3 that was operating in international airspace Wednesday, Pentagon spokesman Commander Gary Ross said.

"The aircrew deemed the intercept unsafe and unprofessional. Operations were able to continue unimpeded," he said.

"We continue to review the facts of this incident and will convey our concerns through appropriate channels with the Chinese government."

On Thursday, a US destroyer sailed in disputed South China Sea waters near a reef claimed by Beijing in the first "freedom of navigation" exercise under President Donald Trump.

The maneuvers come ahead of a major regional security summit in Singapore next week.

The US transferred its seventh security vessel this week to Vietnam, the embassy said Friday, boosting defence ties amid a spike in tensions in the South China Sea.

The US coast guard gave its Vietnamese counterpart a high endurance cutter in a ceremony in Honolulu on Thursday, the embassy in Hanoi said.

The gift comes several days after the US delivered six patrol boats to Vietnam's coast guard to strengthen its "maritime law enforcement" and humanitarian response operations.

"This cutter provides a concrete and significant symbol of the US-Vietnamese comprehensive partnership," US Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael J. Haycock was quoted as saying during the handover in Hawaii.

The security boost comes as the US ratcheted up tensions in the South China Sea this week by sailing a warship close to a reef claimed by Beijing.

The move, the "first freedom of navigation" exercise under US President Donald Trump, sparked ire from China, who claims nearly all of the sea.

Taiwan, Vietnam and several other Southeast Asian nations also claim parts of waterway, which is believed to sit atop vast oil and gas deposits.

But Hanoi has found itself increasingly alone in challenging China's island building campaign, especially as the Philippines warms up to the regional superpower.

US President Donald Trump's rise to the White House has also cast uncertainty over American foreign policy in the region.

Yet Trump has already extended a coveted White House invitation to Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, with the meeting slated for next week.

Security and trade ties between the former wartime foes have deepened since Washington restored diplomatic relations with Hanoi in 1995.

SUPERPOWERS
Montenegro to join NATO next month
 Brussels (AFP) May 25, 2017
 Montenegro will formally become NATO's 29th member in early June, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday, amid bitter Russian opposition to the move. "It shows that NATO's door is open," Stoltenberg said ahead of a leaders summit attended by US President Donald Trump and the Montenegro premier Dusko Markovic. "I welcome the prime minister here today but I will be also be present w
SUPERPOWERS
