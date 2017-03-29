Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
US diplomat arrested over contacts with Chinese spies
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) March 29, 2017


A US diplomat who allegedly took tens of thousands of dollars in cash and gifts from Chinese intelligence agents was charged Wednesday with lying to investigators over those contacts.

The Department of Justice said Candace Marie Claiborne, 60, knew that the two Chinese men she had regular contact with while working for the US State Department in China and other countries were from the Chinese security services, and that the money they gave her was in exchange for US secrets.

She took cash and an iPhone for herself, but most of the funds went to an unidentified man half her age with whom she lived in Beijing and Shanghai.

The Chinese agents paid for his fashion school tuition, apartment rental, a sewing machine, vacations, and other needs as requested by Claiborne, according to a complaint unveiled in the US federal district court in Washington, DC.

"Candace Marie Claiborne is a US State Department employee who possesses a Top Secret security clearance and allegedly failed to report her contacts with Chinese foreign intelligence agents who provided her with thousands of dollars of gifts and benefits," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Mary McCord in a statement.

"Claiborne used her position and her access to sensitive diplomatic data for personal profit."

The Justice Department's initial charges against her were limited to obstructing the investigation into her case and lying to agents.

Claiborne, who has worked for the State Department since 1999 and had significant financial problems, was arrested Tuesday and pleaded not guilty in her first court appearance Wednesday, according to the Justice Department.

The complaint says Claiborne, a State Department office management specialist, knew at least one of the agents of the Ministry of State Security as early as 2007, and the second since 2012.

She knew they were Chinese government agents but "appeared motivated by the profitable nature of her information-sharing relationship" with them, it said.

But the complaint says little about what she did in return for the money and gifts. At one point it says she provided the Chinese agents with nonclassified information possibly sourced over the internet.

Acting State Department spokesman Mark Toner called the offenses a breach of the "public trust."

"When a public servant is suspected of potential misconduct or federal crimes that violate the public trust, we vigorously investigate such claims," he said.

"The Department of State is firmly committed to investigating and working with the Department of Justice and our other law enforcement partners to investigate any allegations of criminal activity and bring those who commit crimes to justice."

SUPERPOWERS
Poland to withdraw troops from Eurocorps force: official
 Strasbourg, France (AFP) March 28, 2017
 Poland will withdraw its contingent from the Eurocorps military group by 2020, a spokesman for the Strasbourg-based intergovernmental body said Tuesday. "The Polish soldiers will leave as their individual contracts end, within three years at the latest," Colonel Vicente Dalmau told AFP, adding the the Polish government had made the decision "several months ago". NATO member Poland, whi ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Saudi shoots down 'smuggled' Yemen rebel missiles

 Raytheon tapped for two more MK 99 ship sets

 Israel's David's Sling missile system to be operational in weeks

 Israel says it foiled Syrian ballistic missile threat
SUPERPOWERS
China aims advanced DF-16 missiles at Taiwan: minister

 State Dept. approves possible sale of Hellfire missiles to Britain

 Pakistan test fires land-based anti-ship missile

 Russia's Baltic Fleet trains with S-400 air defense systems
SUPERPOWERS
A novel hybrid UAV that may change the way people operate drones

 General Atomics building ground control station for drones

 China to open first drone factory in Saudi Arabia

 SRC's counter-drone system on display
SUPERPOWERS
Israel taps Elbit Systems for advanced radios

 Hensoldt, Leonardo offering Mode 5 IFF systems

 9th Wideband Global SATCOM satellite expands military communications capabilities of US and Allies

 Delta IV rocket launches military communications satellite
SUPERPOWERS
German state buys first Survivor R vehicle from Rheinmetall

 U.S. Army picks AM General for Humvee sale to Iraq

 NATO agency to offer 40 tech refresh contracts

 Israel Aerospace Industries gets border protection sale
SUPERPOWERS
Trump lifts rights conditions on Bahrain arms sales

 Trump pressured to approve defense deals with India

 Israel defence exports surge to $6.5 bln

 Mattis presses Congress for $30B defense hike
SUPERPOWERS
US top diplomat Tillerson to push NATO pay up in first talks

 NATO raises 'serious concern' over Ukraine separatist IDs

 Kosovo's president bows to pressure on his army plan

 China's Xi and Trump tee up Mar-a-Lago summit
SUPERPOWERS
3-D printing turns nanomachines into life-size workers

 Scientists created nanopowders for the synthesis of new aluminum alloys

 Light-controlled gearbox for nanomachines

 Researchers develop new method to program nanoparticle organization in polymer thin films



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement