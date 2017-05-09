Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
UAV NEWS
US drone back on Earth after nearly two years in space
 By Laurent BARTHELEMY
 Washington (AFP) May 9, 2017


Lockheed Martin introduces quiet, lightweight variant of Indago drone
Washington (UPI) May 9, 2017 - Lockheed Martin is touting its newest variant of the Indago quadrotor drone for sensitive intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

Indago 3's Enhanced ISR capability comes with the addition of TrellisWare Technologies MANET software, Lockheed Martin said.

"Indago 3 gives our customers a quiet, durable, long-range system to complete sensitive operations with a small UAS," Rich Bonnett, Indago program manager for Lockheed Martin unmanned systems, said in a press release.

"Our military customers tell us that Indago 3 gives them superior security, reliability and ruggedness compared to other UAS. We continue to enhance the Indago system based on customer feedback."

According to Lockheed Martin, Indago 3 has a minimal radio frequency footprint through the use of TrellisWare's TW-600 OcelotÂ module.

The Indago 3 system features improved propulsion technology for reduced noise signature, extended flight time, a military-grade encrypted and secure data link, mesh-capable video dissemination and long-range radio for long distance operation at low altitudes.

Depending on payloads, the five-pound Indago 3, which can be folded into a backpack, has a flight time of as such as 50 minutes, a range of about six miles and a cruise speed of 25 miles per hour, Lockheed Martin said.

After a nearly two-year sojourn in space, the US military drone X-37 B is back on Earth, fueling wild ideas about its mystery mission.

Looking like a small version of an old NASA space shuttle, the craft touched down Sunday in Florida, ending a 718-day voyage around the Earth, the US Air Force announced.

Just under 30 feet (9.1 meters) long and with a nearly 15-foot wingspan, the X-37 B was blasted into low Earth orbit atop a rocket.

Since its first flight in 2010, it has sparked all kinds of speculation about its real purpose.

Some think it might be a space-based bomber that could strike objectives on Earth at a moment's notice.

Others suspect it is a potential "killer satellite," capable of destroying or damaging enemy satellites.

Or perhaps it is a super spy plane, orbiting Earth to keep watch on enemy territory as needed.

Fears that the world is on the brink of an arms race in space is behind some of those theories.

- Weapon of war? -

Satellites are crucial to the functioning of national economies as well as military operations, and the United States, China and Russia are all thinking about ways to defend them against attack.

No doubt they are also looking at ways to attack their adversaries' satellites.

In 2015, the mysterious behavior of a Russian satellite fueled speculation that Moscow was developing attack satellites capable of maneuvering in space to zero in on other satellites.

But many experts doubt that the X-37 B is the prototype for a true weapon of war or espionage.

"The X-37 is the size of a pick-up truck -- it would be difficult to have an effective weapon on board," says Victoria Samson, an expert with the Secure World Foundation, an advocate of sustainable development in space.

Moreover, the X-37 B would not be very maneuverable once in space, because its only source of power are solar panels.

"Generally speaking, to maneuver up in orbit requires a tremendous amount of fuel. So I can't imagine that they would be doing a lot of maneuvering," Samson said.

Mark Gubrud, a physicist and expert on military space technologies at the University of North Carolina, says the idea that it is a maneuverable spy satellite doesn't make much sense either.

"It has very little maneuver capability in orbit, and it can't reach high altitudes, only low Earth orbit," he said in an email.

"If you want to make a stealthy, maneuvering satellite, you will not weigh it down with wings and landing gear and make it so visible from Earth that even amateurs are able to track it."

The X-37 B's fourth flight was spotted six days after its launch in 2015 by a network of amateur satellite trackers, according to the website Spaceflight101.com.

It disappeared for several months in 2015 following a change in orbit, and again in February 2017 after another maneuver, but was later found again, the website said.

- A test bed -

In reality, experts today think the X-37 is more likely a test bed rather than a potential weapon, just as the Air Force said it was in one of its few public statements about the system.

They think it is being used to test sensors and equipment in space that can then be brought to the ground to see how they have performed.

Rocketdyne, a US company, announced that on the latest flight, it tested an ionic thruster used by satellites to move in space.

"If the US military wanted to quell concerns, they could," simply by putting out more information about the X-37 B, said Samson.

"Maybe it's in their interest to keep people guessing."

UAV NEWS
X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-4 lands at Kennedy Space Center
 Washington DC (AFNS) May 07, 2017
 The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle mission 4 (OTV-4), the Air Force's unmanned, reusable space plane, landed at NASA's Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility May 7, 2017. "Today marks an incredibly exciting day for the 45th Space Wing as we continue to break barriers," said Brig. Gen. Wayne Monteith, the 45th SW commander. "Our team has been preparing for this event for several years, a ... read more
UAV NEWS
UAV NEWS
UAV NEWS
UAV NEWS
UAV NEWS
UAV NEWS
UAV NEWS
