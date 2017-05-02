Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
US exploring options at UN to pressure N. Korea
 By Carole LANDRY
 United Nations, United States (AFP) May 2, 2017


US envoy pick says will push China on North Korea
Washington (AFP) May 2, 2017 - US President Donald Trump's nominee for ambassador to Beijing said Tuesday he would urge his friend Chinese leader Xi Jinping to honor a commitment to rein in North Korea.

Terry Branstad, governor of Iowa, appeared before the Senate foreign affairs committee to seek confirmation as Washington's next envoy to its biggest rival and trading partner.

The state of Iowa exports around $1.4 billion in farm products like soya and pork to China and Branstad has known Xi since he visited the United States as an agricultural official in 1985.

But he told senators that, while he hopes to build on the relationship, he would not hold back from pressuring China on human rights or Beijing's maritime territorial ambitions.

And he said it would be vital for China to properly enforce United Nations sanctions on North Korea in order to dissuade Kim Jong-Un's isolated regime from building more nuclear weapons.

"They have not abided by these United Nations resolutions and I think what's happening right now with North Korea is an example of why that needs to change," Branstad warned.

"I also think that they recognize... that this nuclear obsession that the leadership of North Korea has, with the guided missiles and everything, is a serious threat to humankind.

"And we need to all look at ways that we can work together. I hope that with my long-time relationship with the leader of China I can convey to him that we sincerely want to work with them."

Branstad was cautious when asked whether Washington might seek to punish Beijing if it again allows North Korea to by-pass international sanctions.

But he admitted "there may well be" a role for action against Chinese banks that work with the Pyongyang regime, which is testing missiles that might one day be capable of hitting US cities.

During last year's presidential campaign, Trump was a strident critic of China, accusing it of manipulating its currency to boost its exports at US expense.

And just ahead of his inauguration, Trump threatened to plunge bilateral relations into crisis by suggesting that he might review US support for the "One China" policy.

But once in office, Trump distanced himself from both positions and last month he had warm words for Xi after the great power leaders met at his Florida golf resort.

Branstad told the senators China had kept its currency artificially low in the past but no longer does so, and he vowed to push Beijing to open its market to more US exports.

His testimony was well-received by both Republican and Democratic senators and his confirmation as ambassador by the full Senate is now expected to be a formality.

The United States is exploring options at the UN Security Council to ramp up pressure on North Korea after it test-fired a ballistic missile.

"The cumulative actions of the DPRK since their last nuclear test compel us to look at a range of measures that would apply pressure," the spokesperson for the US mission to the United Nations said Tuesday.

"We are exploring options for a response to this series of provocations with our Security Council colleagues."

Diplomats said the United States was in discussion with China on the council response, including possibly sanctions, to Saturday's failed missile launch.

The United States initially sought a statement of condemnation, but the discussions shifted to targeted sanctions and possibly a draft resolution with tougher measures, diplomats said.

North Korea on Saturday carried out a failed missile launch, just hours after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged the council to impose new sanctions, warning that a failure to act could lead to "catastrophic consequences."

The latest failed launch "only reinforced our resolve" to increase the economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea, said a Security Council diplomat.

North Korea is seeking to develop a long-range missile capable of hitting the US mainland with a nuclear warhead, and has so far staged five atomic tests since 2006, two of them last year.

- A shift from China -

Washington has repeatedly called for stronger UN sanctions, but wants China, North Korea's main trading partner and ally, to toughen its approach.

"The Chinese are very concerned and they are increasing the pressure," said the diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity. "Definitely, my assessment is that they have shifted."

Over the past 11 years, the Security Council has imposed six sets of sanctions on Pyongyang -- two adopted last year -- to significantly ramp up pressure and deny Kim Jong-Un's regime the hard currency revenue needed for his military programs.

On Monday, North Korea said it will carry out a nuclear test "at any time and at any location" set by its leadership, fueling fears in the region of an escalation.

At the council meeting on Friday, Tillerson called on all countries to downgrade or sever diplomatic relations with North Korea and impose targeted sanctions on entities and individuals supporting its missile and nuclear program.

The US chief diplomat pushed for a ban on North Korea foreign workers sent abroad to earn hard currency for Pyongyang, and cutting off all North Korean imports, especially coal.

In November, the council adopted the toughest-ever sanctions on North Korea, imposing a cap on coal exports among other measures, but the measure took three months of negotiations between the United States and China.

A council diplomat said the talks between the United States and China were unlikely to yield results in the coming days.

UN experts have reported to the council that the series of sanctions have had little impact on Pyongyang, which has forged ahead with its nuclear and ballistic missile program.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he would be "honored" to meet Kim Jong-Un in a move a UN diplomat described as a "carrot" dangled in front of Pyongyang if it changes course and halts its military programs.

NUKEWARS
Trump would be 'honored' to meet N.Korea's Kim, if conditions right
 Washington (AFP) May 1, 2017
 US President Donald Trump on Monday said he would not rule out meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, under the right conditions, as Pyongyang threatens to carry out a sixth nuclear test. Tensions on the Korean peninsula have been running high for weeks, with signs the North might be preparing a long-range missile launch or a new nuclear test - prompting tough talk from Washington, which ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
China demands halt to US missile shield in S.Korea

 Seoul rejects Trump demand it pays for missile system

 Syria to buy latest Russian anti-missile system: Assad

 Israeli missile shoots down 'target' over Golan: army
NUKEWARS
Tokyo subway halt for 10 minutes over NKorea scare

 Sweden orders additional anti-ship missiles from Saab

 SM-6 missile completes final round of tests

 Northrop to integrate missile countermeasure systems for Air Force, Navy
NUKEWARS
Dutch production facility opens for Predator B landing gear

 Lockheed flies long-range endurance test flights of Fury unmanned aircraft

 Service Academies Swarm Challenge Live-Fly Competition Begins

 MQ-8C Fire Scout takes first flight from littoral combat ship
NUKEWARS
Airbus to carry out a definition study for the ground segment of the Syracuse IV

 MUOS Satellite Now Supporting Troops with Ultra High Frequency Communications

 Navy's New Satellite Network to Be Fitted With Advanced Data Transfer Gear

 U.S. Marine Corps tests WiFi system at its air stations
NUKEWARS
BAE partners with Czech firm on mortar system

 U.S. Air Force signs Raytheon to upgrade operations center weapons systems

 U.S. Army secures contract for up to 2,500 T700 turboshaft engines

 Australian troops to receive Bertin-made chemical detectors
NUKEWARS
Dutch court jails Charles Taylor arms-supplier for 19 years

 Canada moves to join treaty curbing foreign arms sales

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms
NUKEWARS
Philippines' Duterte hesitant on US visit, warm on China

 Turkey, EU leaders to meet during NATO summit: minister

 Trump vows to win 'battles' ahead, at home and abroad

 Utah Air Force base members participate in NATO exercise in Spain
NUKEWARS
Scientists set record resolution for drawing at the one-nanometer length scale

 Self-assembled nanostructures can be selectively controlled

 Nanotubes that build themselves

 Nanoparticles remain unpredictable



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement