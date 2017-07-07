Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
IRAQ WARS
US judge again puts off deportations of Iraqis
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) July 7, 2017


A federal judge in Detroit has postponed the deportation of Iraqi nationals by another 14 days as he considers the fate of nearly 1,500 people swept up in an immigration crackdown.

US District Judge Mark Goldsmith on Thursday extended an earlier stay that would have expired July 10.

"The substantial allegations made here are the detainees face extreme, grave consequences (such as) death, persecution and torture," he said.

"Such harm far outweighs any government interest the government may have in proceeding with the removals immediately."

The case initially involved 100 Chaldean Christians with criminal records who were arrested in immigration raids in Michigan last month.

The crackdown is not connected to President Donald Trump's travel ban, a measure that temporarily bars incoming refugees and visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen

On June 27 Goldsmith expanded his order temporarily restraining the deportations to include all Iraqis nationwide, some 1,444 people.

"The court orders that the stay of removal for all members of the class, both original members and those added by way of expanded definition shall now expire on July 24, 2017," the order said.

Up to 20,000 civilians trapped in IS-held areas of Mosul: UN
 Baghdad (AFP) July 6, 2017
 Up to 20,000 civilians are trapped in the last Islamic State group-held areas in Mosul's Old City, which Iraqi forces are battling to retake, a senior UN official said Thursday.
