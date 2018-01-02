US military member killed in Afghanistan

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Washington (AFP) Jan 2, 2018
A member of the US military was killed and four others wounded during a New Year's Day combat operation in Afghanistan, officials said Tuesday.
According to the NATO mission in Kabul, the "combat engagement" occurred in Achin, in the restive Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan.
"Two wounded service members are being treated at a nearby medical treatment facility and are in stable condition. The other service members have returned to duty," NATO said in a statement.
Officials did not disclose which branch of the military the troops were from, and no other information was immediately available.
While Afghan security forces are conducting most of the fighting against the Taliban and other insurgent groups, US troops operate alongside them in a training capacity and are frequently on the front lines.
The United States hopes 2018 will see the Afghans finally seize the momentum against the Taliban after years of stalemate.
2017 was a particularly deadly year for Afghans, with the number of civilian casualties on track to be one of the highest on record since an insurgency backed by US air power toppled the Taliban in 2001.
More than 8,000 civilians were killed or wounded in conflict-related violence in the first nine months of last year, according to data compiled by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.
Arbil, Iraq (AFP) Dec 28, 2017
Iraqi authorities have extended through February an international flight ban slapped on the autonomous Kurdish region in response to a controversial independence vote, an airport official said on Thursday. Baghdad severed Iraqi Kurdistan's air links to the outside world in late September after it voted overwhelmingly for independence in a non-binding referendum rejected as illegal by the cen ... read more
Related Links
News From Across The Stans
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement