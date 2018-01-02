Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
THE STANS
US military member killed in Afghanistan
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Jan 2, 2018


A member of the US military was killed and four others wounded during a New Year's Day combat operation in Afghanistan, officials said Tuesday.

According to the NATO mission in Kabul, the "combat engagement" occurred in Achin, in the restive Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan.

"Two wounded service members are being treated at a nearby medical treatment facility and are in stable condition. The other service members have returned to duty," NATO said in a statement.

Officials did not disclose which branch of the military the troops were from, and no other information was immediately available.

While Afghan security forces are conducting most of the fighting against the Taliban and other insurgent groups, US troops operate alongside them in a training capacity and are frequently on the front lines.

The United States hopes 2018 will see the Afghans finally seize the momentum against the Taliban after years of stalemate.

2017 was a particularly deadly year for Afghans, with the number of civilian casualties on track to be one of the highest on record since an insurgency backed by US air power toppled the Taliban in 2001.

More than 8,000 civilians were killed or wounded in conflict-related violence in the first nine months of last year, according to data compiled by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

THE STANS
Iraq extends Kurdistan international flight ban
 Arbil, Iraq (AFP) Dec 28, 2017
 Iraqi authorities have extended through February an international flight ban slapped on the autonomous Kurdish region in response to a controversial independence vote, an airport official said on Thursday. Baghdad severed Iraqi Kurdistan's air links to the outside world in late September after it voted overwhelmingly for independence in a non-binding referendum rejected as illegal by the cen ... read more
Related Links
 News From Across The Stans

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

THE STANS
Russia accuses US of breaking treaty over defence system sale to Japan

 Lockheed awarded contract for AEGIS upgrades

 Lockheed awarded $102.5M for support of Navy's AEGIS system

 Lockheed Martin receives another $553M for THAAD
THE STANS
Navy contracts Raytheon for changes to Sidewinder missiles

 Raytheon awarded contracts for missiles in support of foreign countries

 Lockheed joins Gray Wolf missile development program

 Russia finalises S-400 missile system deal with Turkey
THE STANS
Northrop Grumman tapped to deliver three Triton UAVs

 Boeing unveils entry in unmanned aerial tanker competition for the Navy

 Insitu to support Navy's ScanEagle UAV system

 Dutch police ground drone-fighting eagles
THE STANS
Military defense market faces new challenges to acquiring SatCom platforms

 Harris contracted by Army for radios for security force assistance brigades

 Joint Hellas-Sat-4 and SaudiGeoSat-1 satellite ready for environmental tests

 Government outsourcing disrupts space as SatComm services commercialised
THE STANS
Norway buys K9 Thunder artillery from Hanwha

 Saab opens UAE facility, signs agreement with Singapore university

 Northrop Grumman to supply counter-IED gear to the U.S. Navy

 General Dynamics to upgrade 786 Abrams tanks
THE STANS
Raytheon to support inventory management for Army

 Department of Defense seeks to speed up acquisition process

 EU launches defence pact with submarine drones

 Dutch want arms dealer's extradition after S.Africa arrest
THE STANS
China's Xi vows to support UN, boost living standards

 Canada's G7 presidency: a 'progressive agenda' at risk

 Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end

 British navy frigate escorts Russian warship in North Sea
THE STANS
Researchers find simpler way to deposit magnetic iron oxide onto gold nanorods

 Discovery sets new world standard in nano generators

 A 100-fold leap to GigaDalton DNA nanotech

 New nanowires are just a few atoms thick



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement