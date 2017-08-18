U.S. military to buy counter-drone radars from RADA

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Aug 18, 2017
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. Of Israel this week announced an order from the U.S. military for its Multi-Mission Hemispheric Radar systems.
The more than $8 million order will be used by a "key U.S. military force" for air surveillance with "an emphasis on counter-UAS with the most advanced on-the-move capabilities," RADA said in a press release.
Dozens of the radar systems are expected to be delivered this year for immediate fielding, the company said.
The Multi-Mission Hemispheric Radars are S-band, software-defined, pulse-Doppler, active electronically scanned array systems with beam forming capabilities and advanced signal processing.
RADA has sold more than 300 systems so far to various defense customers.
"While this initial win has potential for additional orders with this particular force, we also see further potential with other U.S. military forces and world-leading defense forces, which are in need of tactical, on-the-move surveillance and protection solutions for the maneuver forces."
