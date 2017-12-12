US military touts drug lab air strikes in Afghanistan

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Washington (AFP) Dec 12, 2017
The US military on Tuesday touted its air campaign to destroy Taliban drug facilities in Afghanistan, saying it was impacting cash flow to the insurgents.
According to Air Force Brigadier General Lance Bunch, US and Afghan warplanes have destroyed 25 drug processing labs since the campaign started on November 20.
"This equates to almost $80 million of drug money eliminated from the kingpins' pockets, while denying over $16 million of direct revenue to their Taliban partners," Bunch told Pentagon reporters in a video call from Kabul.
When General John Nicholson, who heads US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, announced the new strategy to go after Taliban drug revenue, he said 400 or 500 drug labs were active across the country.
Bunch noted that among the aircraft that have been striking the small, rural processing facilities are the costly F-22 Raptor stealth fighters, that have been firing off small-diameter bombs designed to limit collateral damage.
The Taliban profits from the illegal drug trade by taxing poppy farmers and traffickers across the war-torn country, pocketing an estimated $200 million a year, official data shows.
Mosul, Iraq (AFP) Dec 6, 2017
A car bomb Wednesday caused deaths in a Kurdish area of Iraq's northern Nineveh province, home to Kurds from Turkey who moved there three decades ago, a party official said. "A car bomb exploded around 7:30 pm (1630 GMT) in the Shahid Rustum camp, two kilometres (one mile) east of the town of Makhmur, killing and wounding people," said the official from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) ... read more
Related Links
News From Across The Stans
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement