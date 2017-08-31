Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
US orders Russia to close San Francisco consulate
 By Francesco FONTEMAGGI
 Washington (AFP) Aug 31, 2017


Fictional rogue state becomes online sensation in Belarus
Minsk (AFP) Aug 31, 2017 - A separatist republic invented by the Russian and Belarusian militaries to serve as a fictitious foe in upcoming war games has sparked a wave of tongue-in-cheek support online and citizenship applications.

Minsk said the joint Zapad-2017 drills will role play a conflict with a made-up rebel region called Veishnoria, supposedly located in western Belarus and backed by neighbouring European nations.

The major exercises, scheduled for September 14-20, have set nerves jangling among NATO members in Eastern Europe, jolted by fears of an increasingly aggressive Russia.

But in Belarus the reaction to the make-believe insurgent region has been more one of gleeful mockery with thousands of locals jokingly applying for citizenship.

The fictional rogue state is in a part of the ex-Soviet country that has many ethnic Poles and is majority-Catholic. In 1994, the region did not support the long-ruling President Alexander Lukashenko in elections.

Belarusians have set up fake accounts for the rebellious state's foreign ministry and created a page on Wikipedia describing it as a nation where one of the main religions is Pastafarianism.

Veishnoria's foreign ministry Twitter account announced it is accepting citizenship applications and some three thousand people have since applied via a separate website.

"Veishnoria is a diplomatic country without Lukashenko, without Russian troops, and which is friends with its western neighbours," according to an "official statement" posted by the fake Twitter account.

The name of the fantasy state is apparently based on Lithuanian name Vaisnoras, or 'hospitable,' according to Belarusian media.

Political analyst Pavel Usov said that the outpouring of interest in the fictional country was down to a yearning among opponents to escape the stifling Soviet-style rule of Lukashenko.

"Veishnoria for Belarusians is the dream of a normal country," he wrote on Facebook.

The Zapad-2017 exercises have rattled the West, with Lithuania claiming that as many as 100,000 troops could attend and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg calling for transparency.

Russia has called them "purely defensive" and said only 12,700 soldiers are set to take part.

Relations between Moscow and the West have plunged to their lowest point since the Cold War over Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and support for a separatist rebellion in the country.

The United States on Thursday ordered Russia to close its consulate in San Francisco and two other installations in two days, a move Moscow greeted with "regret," as relations between the nuclear-armed powers took another dive.

The State Department said the decision was made "in the spirit of parity," after Moscow in July ordered a dramatic reduction of US diplomatic staff in Russia.

At the start of Donald Trump's presidency in January, the Republican leader said he hoped for improved relations with Vladimir Putin's Russia.

But after the US Congress approved new economic sanctions against Moscow over its alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, Putin ordered drastic cuts in US staff in retaliation.

Along with the San Francisco consulate, the installations ordered closed were a chancery annex in Washington, where Moscow has a giant embassy complex, and a consular annex in New York.

"The United States has fully implemented the decision by the government of the Russian Federation to reduce the size of our mission in Russia," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

"We believe this action was unwarranted and detrimental to the overall relationship between our countries," she added, noting that, with the closures ordered, "both countries will remain with three consulates each."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed his "regret" over the move after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called him to announce the decision. The pair will meet in September in New York.

"Moscow will examine the new measures announced by the Americans in detail after which our reaction will be announced," Lavrov's ministry said.

The consulate itself called the move an "unfriendly step" by US authorities, and said it would hit Russian nationals "hard."

Last year, the consulate issued more than 16,000 visas to US citizens.

A senior US administration official said on condition of anonymity that the decision would not translate into the expulsion of Russian diplomats; those who work in the buildings to be closed can be transferred to other outposts in the US.

- US warning -

In July, Putin said 755 diplomatic staff -- both Russian and American -- would have to stop work by Friday, September 1, although the US State Department has not confirmed the number.

The number of US diplomatic staff will now be capped at 455, the same number that Russia has in the United States.

It is not clear how many of the US-employed staff losing their jobs will be physically leaving the country, or how many are Russian citizens. The RBK news site cited sources saying that at least 600 are Russian.

"We have waited long enough, hoping that the situation would perhaps change for the better," Putin said when he announced the cuts.

"But it seems that even if the situation is changing, it's not for any time soon."

On Thursday, Washington expressed hope that the two sides "can avoid further retaliatory actions... and move forward to achieve the stated goal of both of our presidents: improved relations between our two countries."

But the State Department warned: "The United States is prepared to take further action as necessary and as warranted."

- Ball 'in Washington's court' -

Washington-based analyst Boris Zilberman, of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, warned the US to be careful "that this cycle does not spin out of control."

"This should be the last move in this cycle," Zilberman said.

Washington had already announced it would suspend issuing all non-immigrant visas in Russia between August 23 and September 1.

Visa operations at US consulates will remain suspended indefinitely.

Thursday's announcement by the State Department came as Russia's new ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, arrived in the US capital to take up his post, Russian news agencies reported.

"Right now we need to calmly examine (this situation). We should act calmly and professionally," Antonov told RIA-Novosti.

"As Lenin said, hysterical impulses are of no use to us."

Antonov's predecessor Sergei Kislyak is one of the figures at the center of the scandal over alleged Russian meddling in the November election in a bid to help tilt the contest in Trump's favor over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

"Russia and the United States will only develop effective cooperation if pressure, blackmail and attempts to force one's will on the other party are removed from their dialogue," Antonov said earlier this week.

"The ball in this game is in Washington's court," he told the Kommersant newspaper before Thursday's decision was made public.

SUPERPOWERS
Russia says massive Zapad-2017 drills 'purely defensive'
 Moscow (AFP) Aug 29, 2017
 Russia on Tuesday dismissed Western concerns over its military exercises with Belarus next month, calling them "purely defensive" and not directed against any specific enemy. "The Zapad-2017 exercises have an anti-terrorism focus as well as a purely defensive character," Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin said at a press briefing. He slammed international media for "disseminating my ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Aerojet Rocketdyne Providing Propulsion System Support to Ground Based Strategic Deterrent Program

 US shoots down missile in test off Hawaii coast

 Latest Aegis Combat System is Successful Against Medium Range Ballistic Missiles

 Black Construction wins Guam contract
SUPERPOWERS
India produces first locally made Israeli missile

 GenDyn unit tapped for more Hydra-70 rockets

 Raytheon receives contract to develop anti-ship Tomahawk cruise missile

 Orbital ATK rolls out missile software upgrade
SUPERPOWERS
Lockheed pairs drone with counter-UAS system

 Drones relay RFID signals for inventory control

 Army concludes MAST program for small autonomous drone swarms

 Study finds drones accurate for relay of RFID signals for inventory control
SUPERPOWERS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 Industry team demonstrates Low Cost Terminal for AEHF satellites

 Envistacom wins $10M Army communications contract
SUPERPOWERS
Army, Marines order new barrels for lightweight artillery

 BAE to demonstrate digital design technology for defense systems

 AM General awarded $2.2B contract for high-mobility utility vehicles

 LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract
SUPERPOWERS
Middle East conflicts boost Bulgarian arms exports

 Defence firms eye billion-dollar chance for 'made in India'

 China showcases weapon systems to possible foreign buyers

 Kratos receives $46.2 million contract for Saudi Arabian defense services
SUPERPOWERS
NATO battle groups in Baltics now operational

 China says it hopes India will 'learn lessons' from standoff

 US orders Russia to close San Francisco consulate

 Russia says massive Zapad-2017 drills 'purely defensive'
SUPERPOWERS
UMass Amherst environmental chemist flashes warning light on new nanoparticle

 A more complete picture of the nano world

 What the world's tiniest 'monster truck' reveals

 Carbon nanotubes worth their salt



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement