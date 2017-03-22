Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















THE STANS
US senator warns of 'tough decisions' with Syrian Kurds
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) March 22, 2017


The US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Syria faces "tough decisions" on how much it should support Kurdish fighters in an offensive to reclaim Raqa from the jihadists, a senior US lawmaker warned Wednesday.

Senator John McCain, who heads the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the Trump administration is weighing the thorny issue of giving the Kurds heavy arms and a major role in the upcoming battle, which would infuriate key ally Turkey.

"The conundrum is that if you don't use the Kurds, (the battle) takes a lot longer," McCain told reporters.

"But if you do, you have an enormous challenge as far as relations with Turkey are concerned, including things like the use of Incirlik," he added, referring to the Turkish air base used heavily by the coalition to hit IS targets in northern Syria.

McCain said he met recently with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the two spoke about the Kurdish issue.

On April 16, Turks must decide whether to approve constitutional changes that would abolish the post of prime minister and could see Erdogan stay in power until 2029.

According to McCain, Erdogan is less interested in fighting IS than he is ensuring Kurdish forces do not expand their influence over the border region in northern Syria.

"There's going to be some tough decisions made here," McCain said.

"Erdogan is about to be elected virtual dictator of Turkey, and his ... first priority is the Kurds."

In August, Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield inside Syria targeting IS and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which are dominated by YPG Kurdish fighters that Ankara says are "terrorists."

The SDF is the primary ground force encircling Raqa, which IS views as its capital, and an offensive on the city proper is only a matter of time.

The Pentagon on Wednesday said it had provided airlift and artillery support for primarily Arab components of the SDF in a battle for Tabqa, a key town near Raqa.

THE STANS
More US troops needed in Afghanistan: US general
 Washington (AFP) March 9, 2017
 The top US military commander for the Middle East warned Thursday that the United States would need more troops on the ground in Afghanistan to stave off a resurgent Taliban. General Joseph Votel, who heads US Central Command (Centcom), told the Senate Armed Forces Committee he was currently working on a new strategy to break the war out of a stalemate. "I do believe it will involve addi ... read more
Related Links
 News From Across The Stans
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

THE STANS
Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile as camp toll rises

 Israel's David's Sling missile system to be operational in weeks

 Raytheon developing next-gen missile defense communications

 Lockheed Martin gets $80M for Aegis foreign military sales
THE STANS
State Dept. approves possible sale of Hellfire missiles to Britain

 Pakistan test fires land-based anti-ship missile

 Russia's Baltic Fleet trains with S-400 air defense systems

 MBDA unveils new short-range air defense platform
THE STANS
General Atomics producing additional MQ-9 drone parts

 Heron 1 UAV becomes operational in Singapore

 Trump gives CIA power to conduct drone strikes

 US military deploys attack drones to S. Korea
THE STANS
Hensoldt, Leonardo offering Mode 5 IFF systems

 Delta IV rocket launches military communications satellite

 Harris radio system gains NSA certification

 Intelsat General becomes Airbus channel partner for military satellite communications
THE STANS
Lithuania orders Bushmaster guns from Orbital ATK

 FNSS beings production for Turkish KORKUT armored vehicle

 Ukroboronprom test fires Shkval, Stilet weapons

 Curtiss-Wright Expands Secure Manufacturing Capabilities for Sensitive U.S. DoD Aerospace and Defense Programs
THE STANS
Where Trump wants the Pentagon to spend its extra billions

 Trump to press Congress for defense spending boost

 BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair
THE STANS
Tillerson to skip NATO meeting next month

 NATO battle group led by the British arrive in Estonia

 Germany wants change to NATO two-percent budget goal

 China overtakes Japan in S.Koreans' worst countries list
THE STANS
Scientists created nanopowders for the synthesis of new aluminum alloys

 Researchers develop new method to program nanoparticle organization in polymer thin films

 The world's first international race for molecule-cars, the Nanocar Race is on

 New nano-implant could one day help restore sight



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement