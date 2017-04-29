Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
IRAQ WARS
US service member killed in blast near Iraqi city of Mosul
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) April 29, 2017


A US service member has died from wounds sustained in the blast Saturday of an explosive device outside the Iraqi city of Mosul, military officials reported.

A statement from the US Central Command, which oversees military activities in Central Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, did not identify the victim. It said further details would be forthcoming.

US casualties in Iraq dropped to near zero after most American troops were withdrawn in 2011, but rose again to 17 last year, and seven so far this year with the latest death, according to the iCasualties.org website, which tracks coalition deaths and injuries.

US forces have taken part, mostly in an advisory capacity, since last October in a hard-fought, multinational effort to wrest control of Mosul from the Islamic State group.

The United Nations estimates that more than half a million civilians have fled Mosul since the offensive on the country's second city began.

The jihadists are expected to make a bloody last stand in Mosul's Old City, where an estimated 400,000 civilians remain trapped.

IRAQ WARS
Car bomb attack kills four in Baghdad: spokesman
 Baghdad (AFP) April 28, 2017
 A suicide car bomb attack on a traffic police compound in central Baghdad Friday killed at least four people and wounded six, security and medical sources said. The blast took place in Karrada, a neighbourhood of the Iraqi capital that has been repeatedly targeted in recent years. Interior ministry spokesman Saad Maan said in a statement that the attack was carried out by a suicide car b ... read more
