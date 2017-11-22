Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
SUPERPOWERS
US soldiers removed from W. House detail amid probe: report
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Nov 22, 2017


Military investigators are probing whether three soldiers who worked in the White House had "improper contact" with foreign women on President Donald Trump's recent Asia trip, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Officials familiar with the situation told the Post that the three non-commissioned officers allegedly broke a curfew during Trump's Vietnam visit.

The service members had been working for the White House Communications Agency, a specialized military unit that helps provide top officials with secure communications, the Post said.

Pentagon spokesman Mark Wright confirmed the probe.

"We are aware of the incident and it is currently under investigation," Wright told AFP, without providing additional details.

The investigation is the latest headache for US security detail accompanying top officials on overseas trips.

The Post said that four troops from the same White House team faced allegations around accompanying women, stemming from a trip to Panama in August with Vice President Mike Pence.

In another incident in 2012, Secret Service agents in Cartagena, Colombia were caught soliciting prostitutes.

SUPERPOWERS
France on a mission to restore lost Middle East clout
 Paris (AFP) Nov 20, 2017
 From mediating in the crisis in Lebanon to defending Iran's nuclear deal, President Emmanuel Macron aims to fill the vacuum left by an isolationist America to boost France's clout in the Middle East. On Saturday, Macron hosted Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri for talks aimed at trying to resolve the crisis triggered by Hariri's shock decision to resign on November 4. Hariri's announce ... read more
