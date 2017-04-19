Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
US tries to clear waters after N. Korea 'armada' confusion
 By Thomas WATKINS
 Washington (AFP) April 19, 2017


The Trump administration on Wednesday tried to clear the waters after it gave confusing messages concerning the whereabouts of a US supercarrier that supposedly was steaming toward North Korea last week.

Amid soaring tensions ahead of North Korea's apparent ramping up for a sixth nuclear test, the US Navy on April 8 said it was directing a naval strike group headed by the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier to "sail north" from the waters off Singapore, as a "prudent measure" to deter Pyongyang.

"We are sending an armada. Very powerful," were the words of President Donald Trump, and other officials made it sound like the ships were plowing toward the region.

"A carrier group steaming into an area like that, the forward presence of that is clearly... a huge deterrent. So, I think it serves multiple capabilities," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said April 11.

Pentagon chief Jim Mattis said the Vinson was "on her way up" to the region.

But the Navy on Tuesday admitted the ships were in fact sent in the opposite direction -- away from Singapore and toward Australia to conduct drills with the Australian navy.

Defense officials said the Vinson wouldn't be anywhere near North Korea before next week at the earliest -- it is thousands of nautical miles from the Java Sea where the ship was located over the weekend to the Sea of Japan.

Critics pounced on the discrepancy as a dangerous miscommunication, saying it fed into North Korea's narrative that America is all bluster and doesn't follow through on threats.

- 'It is happening' -

It also comes as the White House faces ongoing credibility issues on a broad range of topics including the size of Trump's inaugural crowd, his unsubstantiated claim that he was "wiretapped" by the Obama administration and his unsupported assertion millions of votes in November's election were illegal.

"The president said that we have an armada going towards the peninsula. That's a fact. It happened. It is happening, rather," Spicer said Wednesday as he tried to clarify the issue.

Speaking to reporters in Saudi Arabia, Mattis said the Pentagon had tried to be open about the Vinson's whereabouts.

"We generally don't give out ship schedules in advance but I did not want to play a game either and say we were not changing the schedule when in fact we have," he said.

"She will be on her way. I will determine when she gets there and where she actually operates, but the Vinson is going to be part of our ensuring that we stand by our allies in the northwest Pacific."

Rear Admiral Jim Kilby, who heads the Vinson strike group, wrote on Facebook late Tuesday that the ships' deployment "has been extended 30 days to provide a persistent presence in the waters off the Korean Peninsula."

James Faeh, a former Pentagon country director for Korea during the Obama administration, said the Vinson deployment was not a make-or-break development, given that the United States already has a massive array of military hardware and tens of thousands of troops in the region to deter Pyongyang.

He told AFP the rhetoric coming from the Trump administration on North Korea was "overheated and risky," but the strike group's deployment was "not at all outside of the mainstream."

North Korea staged a massive military parade on Saturday and observers widely expected the country to conduct a sixth nuclear test to coincide with celebrations marking the birthdate of regime founder Kim Il-Sung.

But that test hasn't happened yet, though North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attempted to launch a missile Sunday that the Pentagon said blew up almost immediately after launch.

NUKEWARS
US again puts faith in China to rein in North Korea
 Washington (AFP) April 19, 2017
 After a few days of saber-rattling, US President Donald Trump's administration has reverted to the same North Korea policy as its predecessor: relying on China to control Pyongyang. The USS Carl Vinson carrier battle group, which Trump boasted last week was the "armada, very powerful" to bring leader Kim Jong-un to heel is instead carrying out drills off the coast of Australia. And in Wa ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
Raytheon to upgrade U.S. ballistic missile defense radars

 Raytheon to supply Multi-Object Kill Vehicle technology

 Israel's latest missile interceptor enters service

 Always on Guard: All You Need to Know About Russia's Missile Defense
NUKEWARS
Lockheed Martin gets $100M JASSM production order

 Raytheon to begin Phase 4B refresh services for AMRAAM program

 U.S. Navy taps Raytheon for Standard Missile engineering

 Saab gets RBS15 MK3 maintenance order from Polish navy
NUKEWARS
U.S. Army tests dune buggy-like Hunter, Killer vehicles

 U.K. defense minister calls for autonomous supply vehicles

 MQ-8C Fire Scout takes first flight from littoral combat ship

 MS-177 sensor completes test on Global Hawk
NUKEWARS
Thales supplying Denmark with communications system

 US Strategic Command, Norway sign agreement to share space services, data

 Pentagon urges Russia not to hang up military hotline

 AF announces major changes to space enterprise
NUKEWARS
U.S. Navy buys 300 BRU-55A/A bomb ejector racks

 Russian tank becomes U.S. Army unmanned target vehicle

 Leidos to provide TUAS support for U.S. Army

 British Army extends support contract with Saab for simulator system
NUKEWARS
Canada moves to join treaty curbing foreign arms sales

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms

 Brazil boosting defense industry exports
NUKEWARS
Trump's threatened 'armada' still far from N. Korea: official

 Swedish government increases defense spending

 Pence visits Tokyo to reaffirm security ties as N. Korea tensions rise

 Erdogan's narrow win will quickly test EU relationship
NUKEWARS
Better living through pressure: Functional nanomaterials made easy

 Self-assembling polymers provide thin nanowire template

 Scientists created nanopowders for the synthesis of new aluminum alloys

 UNM physicist discovers strange forces acting on nanoparticles



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement