US troops inside Raqa, IS Syria stronghold: official

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Washington (AFP) July 12, 2017
United States military advisers are operating inside the city of Raqa, the Islamic State group's last major bastion in Syria, a US official said Wednesday.
The troops, many of them special operations forces, are working in an "advise, assist and accompany" role to support local fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces as they battle IS, said Colonel Ryan Dillon, a military spokesman.
The troops are not in a direct combat role but are calling in air strikes and are working closer to the fight than did US forces supporting the Iraqi military in Mosul.
"They are much more exposed to enemy contact than those in Iraq," Dillon said.
He said the numbers of US forces in Raqa were "not hundreds" and that they had been working closely with SDF fighters since operations to encircle Raqa began.
After months of capturing villages and surrounding terrain, operations to liberate Raqa started in November and on June 6 the SDF entered the city.
With help from the US-led coalition, the SDF this month breeched an ancient wall by Raqa's Old City, where diehard jihadists are making a last stand.
The SDF are a Kurdish-Arab alliance that is being trained by coalition experts and armed by the United States.
Dillon said the coalition had seen IS increasingly using commercial drones that have been rigged with explosives. The jihadists employed a similar tactic in Mosul.
"Over the course of the last week or two, it has increased as we've continued to push in closer inside of Raqa city center," he said.
The US military is secretive about exactly how big its footprint is in Syria, but has previously said about 500 special operations fighters are there to train and assist the SDF.
Additionally, Marines are operating an artillery battery to help in the Raqa offensive.
- Civilian deaths -
Meanwhile, an independent monitoring group said the civilian death rate soared last month as operations intensified in Raqa and Mosul.
Airwars -- a London-based collective of journalists and researchers that uses social media, eyewitness reports and other sources to compile its data -- said the concurrent assaults on the cities were often "devastating."
The group said as many as 744 civilians had been killed last month, though the number is completely at odds with that of the US military, which so far has acknowledged the accidental deaths of 603 civilians since coalition operations began in late 2014.
Airwars director Chris Woods said the increased tempo of strikes in Mosul and Raqa accounted for some of the increase, but suggested the Pentagon's goal of "annihilation" of the jihadists had placed civilians at greater risk of harm -- a claim the military disputes.
Dillon said a seven-person team reviews every civilian casualty allegation, many of which are self-reported through the military itself.
The process "is very thorough and I will take our credible reports over any of the allegations that do come in," he said.
Baghdad (AFP) July 9, 2017
Discreet in his youth and invisible as the world's most wanted man, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi rose through the ranks quietly and patiently to become global jihad's undisputed supremo. The reclusive jihadist chief made his only known public appearance as "caliph" at Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque of al-Nuri in Mosul, where on Sunday Iraq declared victory over Baghdadi's Islamic State group af ... read more
Related Links
The Long War - Doctrine and Application
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement