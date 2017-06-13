Ukraine touts defense industry to potential customers



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Jun 13, 2017



Ukraine has pitched the ambassadors of 16 countries on the capabilities of state companies to potentially construct military equipment for them.

Ukraine, a former Soviet state, can produce the latest military equipment, modernize Soviet gear and provide after-sales service, Ukroboronprom Director General for Development Artur Kheruvymov said at a meeting of the diplomats at Ivan Chernyakhovsky National Defense University of Ukraine.

"Our enterprises made a significant step forward," Kheruvymov said in a speech at the meeting. "Having experience of using military equipment in hybrid warfare, we have significantly improved and deepened modernization of the existing samples and started production of new models of the military equipment."

The diplomats were from Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Pacific region.

During their early June visit to the university, the ambassadors were able to view some of Ukraine's military products at a special exposition organized by Ukroboronprom.

The Ukrainian enterprise said products offered include unmanned aerial vehicles, communications gear and a variety of weapons.

