Ukroboronprom test fires Shkval, Stilet weapons



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Mar 20, 2017



Ukroboronprom, Ukraine's state-owned defense manufacturer, test fired its Shkval and Stilet combat modules built for infantry fighting vehicles.

The tests were conducted at military training areas in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region.

During the event, the company's Shkval module was equipped with a 30mm cannon ZTM-1 automatic grenade launcher, a 7.62mm machine gun and guided missiles. The module is designed to engage and destroy armored targets at a range of up to 3 miles away.

The Stilet was equipped with a ZTM-2, reinforced armor, and a similar set of weapons.

Ukroboronprom notes the Shkval module was assisted by a laser range finder and imager to boost its accuracy.

The company adds it demonstrated both modules for Ukraine's defense ministry, which will choose one of the two products for procurement. Once the country's defense officials make their choice, Ukroboronprom is set to produce a modernized armored vehicle for Urkaine's army.

Jenoptik to supply components for Polish Leopard 2 tanks

Washington (UPI) Mar 20, 2017 - Jenoptik Defense & Civil Systems has been tapped as a subcontractor to support Poland's Leopard 2 main battle tank modernization effort.

Under the contract, Jenoptik will provide 126 17-kilowatt auxiliary power units to Polish company ZM Bumar Labedy S.A., and an additional seven units to Rheinmetall Defense.

Rheinmetall will also receive ten electric turret and weapon stabilization systems. The systems will be used to replace the hydraulic systems currently used to reduce heat generation inside the tank. The new systems will be used to stabilize the tank's weapons.

According to Jenoptik, the contracts are valued at roughly $11.38 million. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2017, and continue through 2020.

The Leopard 2 main battle tank was initially designed and manufactured for the army of West Germany during the Cold War. Poland procured 128 of the armored vehicles over a decade after the reunification of Germany, and began ordering modernization services for the tanks in February 2016.

