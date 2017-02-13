Ukroboronprom tests new missiles for Ukrainian helos



by Ryan Maass



Kiev, Ukraine (UPI) Feb 13, 2017



New missiles developed and manufactured by Ukroboronprom subsidiary Artem were recently test-fired in a demonstration involving MI-8MSB helicopters.

The 80mm weapons, built for Ukraine's air force, are designed to integrate with attack helicopters to engage ground targets as well as air platforms, including enemy rotorcraft.

During the test, demonstrators utilized a modernized MI-8MSB attack helicopter equipped with new engines, sighting and navigation equipment. The aircraft was also fitted with an optical-electric suppression station known as Adros.

Testers fired new missiles individually using starter kits to hit pre-determined targets. The kits have a ripple-fire capability, which can discharge all units in half a second.