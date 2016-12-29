Unidentified country orders Patriot system upgrade

|
by Richard Tomkins
Andover, Mass. (UPI) Dec 29, 2016
Raytheon is to modernize the Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense System of an unidentified country under a $600 million commercial sales contract.
The upgrade will advance the country's Patriot system to the most advanced configuration available, the Configuration 3+ with Post Deployment Build 8 software and hardware.
The configuration enables the Patriot to use the PAC-3 missile Segment Enhancement interceptor, which provides greater range and mobility in destroying tactical ballistic missiles.
"Patriot saves lives," said Ralph Acaba, Raytheon vice president of Integrated Air and Missile Defense. "Our customer faces a very real, evolving threat; by upgrading Patriot, they will continue to protect their civilians, military and critical infrastructure."
The contract was awarded less than 120 days after Poland officially requested Patriot from the United States government.
Additional contract details were not disclosed.
