Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















UAV NEWS
Unmanned Underwater Vehicle turns into Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
 by Staff Writers
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 07, 2017


The dual submarine aircraft moves ubiquitously from water to air.

InnoCorp announces SubMurres - its revolutionary, unrivaled, unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV), unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) drone-transitioning from water to air to land without any individual or multiple deployments, fission of elements, (as in rockets), or complicated maneuvering. It's here-what the top tech companies and governments around the world are vigorously seeking!

Like the Murres, a unique seabird which can circumnavigate in air and in water, SubMurres does both in unprecedented fashion. Patent-protected SubMurres has all the key features of a submarine, including complete marine functionality, communication tower with periscope for panoramic viewing of above-water landscape, dual propulsion blades, fully-articulated rotors that emerge as needed, sensors, and more. But it doesn't end there.

The dual submarine aircraft moves ubiquitously from water to air. As a submarine, SubMurres glide silently underwater performing its mission as it surfaces. Once on the water surface its flight system is engaged and its four rotors emerge from their compartments as vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) is initiated. Once airborne, there is no expulsion of parts. SubMurres simply flies unfettered, with all components intact.

Its landing apparatus allow it to settle on terrain, and its second camera system allows it to fully capture surroundings. From land, it can be directly re-dispatched to water. No need to redeploy or to be picked up by another carrier aircraft, unlike any of the chief aeronautic industry or Navy-funded university's latest submersive drone models!

SubMurres can return to the water without redeployment from another submarine or any other transport vehicle. Unlike other drones in use today, the device is controlled by command rather than by a thin tethered wire or other medium.

SubMurres is a diesel/battery powered vehicle. It has a main diesel engine, a generator, and a battery bank. The diesel's engine can either power the vehicle or run the generator that recharges the battery bank.

As a diesel/battery powered UUV/UAV, SubMurres surfaces to run its diesel engine to charge the batteries. Once fully charged, SubMurres can head underwater using the battery-powered electric motors to drive its thrusters, sensors, cameras, and related equipment.

While diesel/battery powered submarines are nothing new, InnoCorp is the first to implement this technology in a UUV/UAV drone, thereby significantly extending its operational capacity.

"There is nothing in the world like SubMurres! There is nothing like this anywhere," says InnoCorp CEO, Jae Lee. He adds: "Even the innovative industry moguls like Boeing and its latest hailed "flying submarine" requires additional aircraft to carry it, as shared in its video release.

Boeing's drone and many others like it currently being used or in development are not autonomous vehicles -unlike what we've developed. What we've got is a total game-changer."

Attached are photographs of this revolutionary drone. With its sleek aerodynamic design, seen from several angles as it transforms from submarine to boat, to helicopter and to airplane. SubMurres is truly not one vehicle but four - having complete but separately integrated systems that allow it to rotate to any of those functions.

SubMurres have stunning, game-changing implications for military operations; for drilling; for subsurface inspections (such as bridge footings and piers); for gaming and film-making; for the toy industry, and more. SubMurres brings the full meaning of autonomous vehicles to life.

View an animated video please here


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 SubMurres
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
UAV NEWS
New SkyGuardian variant of Predator B drone announced
 San Diego (UPI) Jan 30, 2017
 SkyGuardian, a new variant of the Predator B unmanned aerial system that meets international standards for flying in civilian airspace, has been launched. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. said the "Type-Certifiable" variant is fully compliant with NATO's UAV System Airworthiness Requirements (defined in STANAG 4671) and Britain's DEFSTAN 00-970 standards. The company als ... read more

UAV NEWS
MEADS team submits updated proposal for Poland's Wilsa program

 S. Korea, US defence chiefs back anti-missile system

 New tests for David's Sling weapon system

 Russia restores radar field securing all-round defense against missile attacks
UAV NEWS
South Korea seeks Sidewinder and Maverick missiles from U.S.

 Iran confirms missile test, denies breach of nuclear deal

 Raytheon, USAF developing new signal processor for AMRAAM

 White House 'aware' of Iran missile test
UAV NEWS
New SkyGuardian variant of Predator B drone announced

 Germany extends Heron drone lease contract

 AUDS counter-UAV system achieves TRL-9 status

 GenDyn offers Bluefin SandShark mini-drone for sale online
UAV NEWS
Flat-panel SATCOM for civilian-armored vehicles

 Japan launches satellite to modernise military communications

 Phasor teams with Thales to develop advanced broadband Smart Terminal

 Airbus to supply French satellite communication systems
UAV NEWS
Army Reserve units getting CROWS gun turrets

 U.S. Army spotlights innovative ZH2 vehicle

 U.S. Army tests Stryker with 30mm cannon

 Rheinmetall, Steyr Mannlicher announce new assault rifle
UAV NEWS
US defense chief begins Trump's plans to grow Pentagon

 Russia to sell off stake in gun-maker Kalashnikov

 Rich man loses millions in scam by fake French defence staff

 In a bid for defense exports, India is giving contracts to the private sector
UAV NEWS
China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus covered by treaty

 Tensions flare between uneasy allies Greece and Turkey

 NATO 'very closely' watching Russian influence in Balkans

 Ukraine leader says will hold referendum on joining NATO
UAV NEWS
1,000 times more efficient nano-LED opens door to faster microchips

 Three magnetic states for each hole

 Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle

 NIST updates 'sweet' 1950s separation method to clean nanoparticles from organisms



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement