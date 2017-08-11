ViaSat, Data Link receive $123.4M for MIDS JRTS radios



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Aug 11, 2017



ViaSat and Data Link Solutions have each received a $123.4 million modification to an existing contract for development and production of the Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System terminals, the Department of Defense announced on Thursday.

The contract will go toward purchases for the U.S.military and foreign military sales. The work will be performed in Carlsbad, Calif., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Wayne, N.J., and is expected to be completed by June 2020.

The MIDS JTRS is a 4-channel software programmed radio system for use on aircraft such as the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.

It is designed as a "plug-and-play" replacement for MIDS-LVT terminals and maintains operability with existing radios. The system is compatible with advanced networking waveforms already in use by the JTRS.

