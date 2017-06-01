Vietnamese coast guard receives former U.S. vessel



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Jun 1, 2017



A former High Endurance Cutter of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Morgenthau, was recently transferred to the Coast Guard of Vietnam during a ceremony in Hawaii.

The U.S. Embassy in Hanoi said the ship, which is being renamed CSB 8020, is expected to improve the Vietnam Coast Guard's capacity to perform maritime law enforcement operations, search-and-rescue missions and humanitarian operations.

"This cutter provides a concrete and significant symbol of the U.S-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership," U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael J. Haycock, assistant commandant for acquisition and chief acquisition officer, said in a press release. "The Coast Guard is honored to see this vessel continue to preserve global peace and prosperity as a part of the Vietnam Coast Guard."

The CSB 8020 was transferred to the Vietnam Coast Guard from the U.S. Government through the Excess Defense Articles program and was the second transfer of vessels to Vietnam in late May. Six 45-foot Metal Shark patrol boats were transferred to the Vietnamese coast Guard earlier by U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Ted Osius.

The handover of the vessels took place in Quang Nam, Region II, Vietnam.

"Vietnam's future prosperity depends upon a stable and peaceful maritime environment," Ted Osius, U.S. ambassador to Vietnam, said at the handover ceremony. "The United States and the rest of the international community also benefit from regional stability, which is why we are here today, and it is why we are very pleased to be working together with the Vietnam Coast Guard."

