Vigor Works receives stealth boat contract for Navy Seals



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Jun 5, 2017



Vigor Works has been awarded a $17.5 million "C"-type contract for the design, construction, testing, and engineering support for a third Sea, Air, and Land Insertion, Observation and Neutralization craft. The vessel will be in support of Special Operations Command.

Work on the vessel will be conducted in Clackamas, Oregon, over a performance period of 24 months. Fiscal 2017 funds of $15 million are to be allocated at the time of the award. The contract was granted under sole-source acquisition guidelines.

The vessel is part of the Sea Lion project, meant for the use by U.S. Navy SEALs. It is designed to be a fast, have low-observability to radar, and be able to operate in shallow waters in order to insert SEAL teams for shore-based raids.

Previous contracts awarded include Oregon Iron Works, which received a $400 million contract in 2014 to work on light stealth boats for the U.S. Navy. Details about the models being produced are highly classified.

