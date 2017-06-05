Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Vigor Works receives stealth boat contract for Navy Seals
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Jun 5, 2017


Vigor Works has been awarded a $17.5 million "C"-type contract for the design, construction, testing, and engineering support for a third Sea, Air, and Land Insertion, Observation and Neutralization craft. The vessel will be in support of Special Operations Command.

Work on the vessel will be conducted in Clackamas, Oregon, over a performance period of 24 months. Fiscal 2017 funds of $15 million are to be allocated at the time of the award. The contract was granted under sole-source acquisition guidelines.

The vessel is part of the Sea Lion project, meant for the use by U.S. Navy SEALs. It is designed to be a fast, have low-observability to radar, and be able to operate in shallow waters in order to insert SEAL teams for shore-based raids.

Previous contracts awarded include Oregon Iron Works, which received a $400 million contract in 2014 to work on light stealth boats for the U.S. Navy. Details about the models being produced are highly classified.

Lockheed Martin receives towed array contract
 Washington (UPI) Jun 5, 2017
 Lockheed Martin has received a $42 million contract modification for TB-37 Multi-Function Towed Array production units, accessories, shipping products and engineering services. Fifty-six percent of the contract is for the U.S. Navy, with the balance of the purchases going to Japan. The work will be completed in Liverpool, New York, Millersville, Md., and Marion, Mass. The work is ... read more
