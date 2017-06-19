Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILPLEX
Weapons found after shots fired in oil field: Saudi
 by Staff Writers
 Riyadh (AFP) June 19, 2017


Saudi Arabia said Monday it had seized weapons from a boat captured after the navy fired warning shots at vessels approaching a Gulf oil platform, at a time of tensions with Iran and Qatar.

Three small boats entered Saudi territorial waters at about 8:30 pm on Friday and "headed at speed towards platforms of (the) Saudi oil field of Marjan", a government statement said.

Saudi naval forces fired warning shots at the boats, which were carrying "red and white flags", and captured one of the vessels but two escaped, the statement added.

The seized boat was "loaded with weapons for subversive purposes", it said, but gave no details.

The statement came two days after Iran accused Saudi Arabia of shooting and killing one of its fishermen.

Iran said it was investigating the Saturday shooting, after two fishing boats may have strayed into Saudi waters.

Majid Aghababaie, head of border affairs at Iran's interior ministry, said one of the boats was missing after the Saudi coastguard opened fire on the vessels, which had drifted due to high waves.

Aghababaie said "even if the boats had entered Saudi waters, the coastguard were not authorised to open fire".

Saudi Arabia regularly accuses Shiite-dominated Iran of interfering in Middle Eastern countries, and has suggested it is linked to instability in the kingdom's east, where minority Shiites live.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and others severed diplomatic and economic ties with Qatar two weeks ago, accusing Doha of supporting groups, including some backed by Iran, "that aim to destabilise the region".

Qatar denies any such support for extremists.

MILPLEX
Senate narrowly defeats resolution blocking Saudi arms sale
 Washington (UPI) Jun 14, 2017
 A resolution proposed by Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., to block $510 million in precision-guided weapons as part of a $110 billion Saudi arms sale failed to pass Tuesday. Much of the opposition stems from Saudi Arabia intervention in Yemen against Iranian backed Houthi rebel, which has killed thousands and has left millions on the brink of starvation. The ... read more
Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILPLEX
Suspected N.Korea drone filmed missile defence site: Seoul

 Seoul trapped between a rock and a THAAD place; NK tests cruise missile

 S. Korea to freeze new THAAD deployment pending probe

 Russia nears deal to sell air-defence system to Turkey
MILPLEX
Lockheed Martin receives MLRS rocket contract

 Raytheon receives contract for AIM-9X missiles

 BAE awarded contract for laser-guided rocket system

 French frigates getting cruise missiles
MILPLEX
Leonardo debuts new target drone at Paris Air Show

 Pentagon Builds Robo-Wingmen to Fly With Manned Fighter Jets

 EU unveils plans to regulate drones by 2019

 Elbit Systems offer Airborne Wide-Area Persistent Surveillance Solution for HLS and Defense Needs
MILPLEX
Harris Corp. awarded Special Forces radio contract

 Airbus provides German troops with support communications at 15 sites worldwide

 Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment
MILPLEX
Transforming How Troops Fight in Coastal Urban Environments

 Raytheon receives Long Range Precision Fires contract

 BAE Systems integrates motion sensors in GXP software

 European country orders Elbit ground intel systems
MILPLEX
Mattis, Dunford press Congress for increased, stable budgets

 Senate narrowly defeats resolution blocking Saudi arms sale

 Dassault, Indian partner breaking ground on facility

 Ukraine touts defense industry to potential customers
MILPLEX
Saudi says it does not need Turkish military base

 New Trump-era US-China dialogue set for June 21

 Trump says US committed to NATO's mutual defense pledge

 Juncker says Europe can no longer 'outsource' protection
MILPLEX
Superconducting nanowire memory cell, miniaturized technology

 Nanotechnology reveals hidden depths of bacterial 'machines'

 Chemists perform surgery on nanoparticles

 UNIST researchers engineer transformer-like carbon nanostructure



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement