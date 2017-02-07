Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACEWAR
Weapons in Space
 by Staff Writers for Launchspace
 Bethesda MD (SPX) Feb 07, 2017


File image.

The issue of placing weapons in orbit about the Earth continues to be of increasing concern to the U.S. and other nations. Discussions of militarizing space have been ongoing since the first artificial satellite was launched in 1957.

By definition, space militarization is the placement and development of weapons and military technology in Earth orbits. Although ballistic missiles do transit space, they do not stay in space. Therefore, such missiles are not considered to be space weapons.

It is true that space is the home of many devices that serve national security interests. For example, there are many imaging and communications satellites that are owned and operated by defense and security organizations of several governments. However, these are thought to be weaponless.

Based on publically available information, weapons are not currently stationed in space. In fact, the Outer Space Treaty, the basic legal framework of international space law, bars any signatory to the treaty from placing weapons of mass destruction in orbit, installing them on the Moon or any other celestial body.

Furthermore, it limits the use of the Moon and other celestial bodies to peaceful purposes and prohibits their use for testing weapons of any kind, conducting military maneuvers or establishing military fortifications.

On the other hand, the Treaty does not prohibit the placement of conventional weapons in orbit. Accordingly, governments are forbidden from claiming ownership of celestial resources such as the Moon or a planet.

Unfortunately, just in the last few years, space has become increasingly congested and contested among an increasing number of spacefaring nations. The attraction of space-based weapons that can interfere with an adversary's defensive spacecraft operations has increased significantly.

Just recently, a number of speeches and articles have been presented on the growing threat from potential spacefaring adversaries.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Launchspace
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
SPACEWAR
The Legacy of Nazi Germany's "Wonder Weapons"
 Trento, Italy (SPX) Feb 01, 2017
 Nazi Germany's "wonder weapons" (Wunderwaffen) or "vengeance weapons" (Vergeltungswaffen) are part of the remarkable technological advances either achieved or pursued during the course of the Second World War, particularly during the latter-half and in the final months of the war in Europe. ... read more

SPACEWAR
MEADS team submits updated proposal for Poland's Wilsa program

 S. Korea, US defence chiefs back anti-missile system

 New tests for David's Sling weapon system

 Russia restores radar field securing all-round defense against missile attacks
SPACEWAR
South Korea seeks Sidewinder and Maverick missiles from U.S.

 Iran confirms missile test, denies breach of nuclear deal

 Raytheon, USAF developing new signal processor for AMRAAM

 White House 'aware' of Iran missile test
SPACEWAR
New SkyGuardian variant of Predator B drone announced

 Germany extends Heron drone lease contract

 AUDS counter-UAV system achieves TRL-9 status

 GenDyn offers Bluefin SandShark mini-drone for sale online
SPACEWAR
Flat-panel SATCOM for civilian-armored vehicles

 Japan launches satellite to modernise military communications

 Phasor teams with Thales to develop advanced broadband Smart Terminal

 Airbus to supply French satellite communication systems
SPACEWAR
Army Reserve units getting CROWS gun turrets

 U.S. Army spotlights innovative ZH2 vehicle

 U.S. Army tests Stryker with 30mm cannon

 Rheinmetall, Steyr Mannlicher announce new assault rifle
SPACEWAR
US defense chief begins Trump's plans to grow Pentagon

 Russia to sell off stake in gun-maker Kalashnikov

 Rich man loses millions in scam by fake French defence staff

 In a bid for defense exports, India is giving contracts to the private sector
SPACEWAR
China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus covered by treaty

 Tensions flare between uneasy allies Greece and Turkey

 NATO 'very closely' watching Russian influence in Balkans

 Ukraine leader says will hold referendum on joining NATO
SPACEWAR
1,000 times more efficient nano-LED opens door to faster microchips

 Three magnetic states for each hole

 Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle

 NIST updates 'sweet' 1950s separation method to clean nanoparticles from organisms



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement