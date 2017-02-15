Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















UAV NEWS
Wide-area sensor flight-tested on small drone
 by Richard Tomkins
 Fairfax, Va. (UPI) Feb 15, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

Logos Technologies' Redkite wide-area sensor has successfully performed its initial flight test aboard a small, tactical unmanned aerial system.

The test, using Insitu's integrator vehicle, was conducted earlier this month in Oregon and was the first time a wide-area motion imagery, or WAMI, system had been carried in the internal payload bay of a small UAS, Logos Technologies said.

"In the past, we've mounted podded versions of our lightweight WAMI systems to rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft," says John Marion, president of Logos Technologies. "Now, thanks to further reductions in weight, we can easily fit a Redkite inside a tactical unmanned platform, as demonstrated with our recent flights on the Insitu Integrator."

Redkite can image a city-sized area of more than 4.6 square miles all at once -- detecting, tracking and recording all significant movers within the scene. It also stores up to eight hours of this geo-tagged mission data on onboard solid state drives.

While the Redkite WAMI sensor is flying, multiple users on the ground can select real-time and/or historical video feeds within its expansive coverage area and view them on desktop screens, tablets and other mobile devices. Redkite can transmit up to 10 unique views to hundreds of users at one time.

"Insitu is pleased to collaborate with Logos to provide yet another way for our customers to get the critical information they need," said Pete Kunz, chief technology officer for Insitu. "Integrator with Redkite enables an even broader set of missions to aid the warfighter in a complex operational environment."

Insitu is a subsidiary of Boeing.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
UAV NEWS
Australia procuring unmanned helicopters for testing
 Canberra, Australia (UPI) Feb 13, 2017
 The Royal Australian Navy is acquiring a Schiebel S100 Camcopter as it develops an unmanned aircraft system capability. The unmanned helicopter will be used for trials and evaluation activities for at least three years under the Navy Minor Project 1942. The RAN, in its Navy Daily publication, said the contract with the Austrian company is for two S100 Camcopter air-vehicles with ... read more

UAV NEWS
New US Missile Hits Target in Space

 New Age, New Aims: CIS Air Defense to Be Upgraded for Aerospace Tasks

 Raytheon contracted for Patriot missile support

 Lockheed Martin to perform additional THAAD development
UAV NEWS
US warns Russia amid reports of new cruise missile

 DARPA's MAD-FIRES project to enter Phase II

 Textron announces successful test of G-CLAW missile

 Boeing contracted for Harpoon, SLAM-ER spares
UAV NEWS
U.S. Marines test 'Instant Eye' mini drone

 IAI reveals Heron drone export variant ahead of Aero India 2017

 Australia procuring unmanned helicopters for testing

 U.S. Army orders counter-drone systems
UAV NEWS
IAI secures $30 million in signals intelligence contracts

 Terahertz wireless could make spaceborne satellite links as fast as fiber-optic links

 Airbus provides satcom for EU security missions in Mali, Niger and Somalia

 Engie, Airbus tapped to support French defense networks
UAV NEWS
Canada taps General Dynamics for armored vehicle upgrades

 U.S. Marines set to receive new ultra-light Utility Task Vehicles

 Driver training system for Ajax vehicles wins approval

 Orbital ATK to complete development of new tank ammo
UAV NEWS
Pentagon seeks to rent space in Trump Tower

 Tales of woe from US military ahead of likely spending boost

 US military leaders depict shortfalls ahead of likely spending bonanza

 Russia to sell off stake in gun-maker Kalashnikov
UAV NEWS
China FM to attend G20 meeting alongside Tillerson

 Flynn resignation has 'no impact' on US message to NATO: Pentagon chief

 Chinese, US aircraft in 'unsafe' encounter over South China Sea: US

 Children learn patriotic spirit at "Red Army school"
UAV NEWS
Learning how to fine-tune nanofabrication

 Turning up the heat for perfect nano diamonds

 Supercomputing, experiment combine for first look at magnetism of real nanoparticle

 Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement