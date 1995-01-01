Xi tells Trump Beijing firm on N. Korea denuclearisation, talks



by Staff Writers



Beijing (AFP) Sept 6, 2017



China's President Xi Jinping told Donald Trump Wednesday that Beijing remains committed to denuclearising North Korea as the US president warned again that any Pyongyang threat would trigger an "overwhelming" response.

In a phone call with Trump, Xi also said China remains firm in its wish to resolve the issue through talks leading to a peaceful settlement, state news agency Xinhua reported, as tensions soared over North Korea's pursuit of nuclear weaponry.

The conversation came after Pyongyang on Sunday triggered global alarm with its most powerful nuclear blast to date, claiming to have successfully tested a hydrogen bomb.

"Xi said China has been adamant in preserving international nuclear non-proliferation, maintaining peace and stability on the peninsula, and resolving the nuclear issue through talks," the report said.

"The Chinese president said the general direction should head toward a peaceful settlement of the issue, adding that dialogue combined with a set of comprehensive measures is best for seeking a long-term solution," it added.

The US has accused North Korea of "begging for war" and pushed for the "strongest possible measures" against Pyongyang.

Washington has also rejected China's proposal for a freeze on North Korea's nuclear and missile tests in exchange for a suspension of US-South Korea military drills.

Washington (AFP) Sept 5, 2017





