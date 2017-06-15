Yemen rebels fire on UAE ship: coalition

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Riyadh (AFP) June 15, 2017
Yemeni rebels have fired a missile at an Emirati ship near the Bab al-Mandab strait, injuring a crewman, the Saudi-led coalition said Thursday, marking the latest incident in the strategic waters.
The coalition, which intervened against Yemen's Huthi rebels and their allies more than two years ago, did not name the vessel or say whether it was civilian or military.
It was leaving the port of Mokha, in Yemen's southwest, when the attack occurred but the ship itself was not damaged, the coalition said.
The rebels control northern Yemen and seized the capital Sanaa in September 2014, supported by members of the security forces loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh.
In a statement on their Sabanews.net press agency the rebels claimed the attack against the "warship" and said it took place on Tuesday evening.
Coalition-backed forces supporting the internationally recognised government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi took back Mokha from the rebels in February.
The historic port is just north of the Bab al-Mandab which links the Red Sea with the Indian Ocean and is vital to global trade.
An international naval coalition, the Combined Maritime Forces, on Monday warned that "there are still risks" to ships transiting Bab al-Mandab.
Yemeni rebels in late January attacked a Saudi warship in the Red Sea, killing two sailors.
Anti-government forces are also believed to have fired missiles toward US warships in the area.
Late last year the rebels attacked a UAE vessel, the high-speed catamaran HSV-2 Swift, in the Bab al-Mandab.
The UAE said the ship was "civilian" and lacked "any military capability," but a United Nations panel of experts disagreed.
It reported in January that the vessel "was operating directly to support the military efforts" of the UAE when it was hit by a missile.
Washington (AFP) June 13, 2017
Pentagon chief Jim Mattis told lawmakers Monday he was "shocked" by the state of the US military's readiness, blaming legal budget caps and the grind of 16 years of constant war. The defense secretary also warned that North Korea has become the most urgent threat to peace and security, and said - without giving details - that America must do things differently in Afghanistan. Pointing ... read more
Related Links
Space War News
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement