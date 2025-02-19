China woos Bangladesh with healthcare as India ties sour

Yao Wen, China's ambassador to Dhaka, said three hospitals had been specially designated for Bangladeshi patients, with efforts made to "improve medical service mechanisms, including streamlining visa procedures".
The Business Standard, a Dhaka-based daily, estimated that more than two million Bangladeshis had visited India annually for medical purposes before Hasina was forced out in August.
But relations between New Delhi and Dhaka have been frosty since Hasina -- a former close ally of India -- was toppled in a student-led revolution.
Many Bangladeshis now complain of difficulty in obtaining Indian visas.
India has long been wary of China's growing regional clout and the world's two most populous countries compete for influence in South Asia, despite a recent diplomatic thaw.
Yao Wen said on Tuesday healthcare was only part of the increased cooperation between China and the interim government that replaced Hasina.
"China has been the largest investor in Bangladesh since the establishment of the interim government," Yao said in a statement.
"Since August 13, Chinese companies have signed investment agreements with Bangladeshi partners, with a total intended investment of approximately $230 million."
Hasina remains in self-imposed exile in India since she fled Dhaka by helicopter as furious crowds stormed her palace, ending her autocratic 15-year rule.
She has defied an arrest warrant from Dhaka to face charges of crimes against humanity.
The first batch of Bangladeshi patients are expected to arrive in China from March.
