Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 China woos Bangladesh with healthcare as India ties sour
China woos Bangladesh with healthcare as India ties sour
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Dhaka (AFP) Feb 19, 2025

China has said it is preparing dedicated hospitals for Bangladeshi patients after relations soured with former major healthcare destination India since the ouster of former leader Sheikh Hasina last year.

Yao Wen, China's ambassador to Dhaka, said three hospitals had been specially designated for Bangladeshi patients, with efforts made to "improve medical service mechanisms, including streamlining visa procedures".

The Business Standard, a Dhaka-based daily, estimated that more than two million Bangladeshis had visited India annually for medical purposes before Hasina was forced out in August.

But relations between New Delhi and Dhaka have been frosty since Hasina -- a former close ally of India -- was toppled in a student-led revolution.

Many Bangladeshis now complain of difficulty in obtaining Indian visas.

India has long been wary of China's growing regional clout and the world's two most populous countries compete for influence in South Asia, despite a recent diplomatic thaw.

Yao Wen said on Tuesday healthcare was only part of the increased cooperation between China and the interim government that replaced Hasina.

"China has been the largest investor in Bangladesh since the establishment of the interim government," Yao said in a statement.

"Since August 13, Chinese companies have signed investment agreements with Bangladeshi partners, with a total intended investment of approximately $230 million."

Hasina remains in self-imposed exile in India since she fled Dhaka by helicopter as furious crowds stormed her palace, ending her autocratic 15-year rule.

She has defied an arrest warrant from Dhaka to face charges of crimes against humanity.

The first batch of Bangladeshi patients are expected to arrive in China from March.

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
Starmer to meet Trump 'next week': UK govt
 London (AFP) Feb 17, 2025
 UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet US President Donald Trump in Washington next week to discuss a "wide range of issues", a British government spokesperson confirmed on Monday. Starmer is seeking to foster ties with Trump in a delicate balancing act of maintaining good relations with both the new US administration and the European Union, which Britain left five years ago. He is also hoping the UK can act as a bridge between Europe and the United States over the war in Ukraine, stressing th ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
Canada willing to join US 'Iron Dome' missile shield: minister

 Russia slams Trump plan for 'Star Wars' missile shield

 Teledyne Brown Engineering Completes Successful Launch of Black Dagger Zombie Target Missile

 Iron Dome for America: Trump's missile defense effort
SUPERPOWERS
Pregnant teenager among five Ukrainians killed by Russian missile

 Russian missile kills four, wounds 20 in east Ukraine: governor

 Iran unveils new ballistic missile in show of force

 Russian missile attack hits Odesa, wounding seven
SUPERPOWERS
CIA using drones to surveil drug cartels, labs in Mexico

 Russia says downed 90 Ukrainian drones and a missile

 Elsight's connectivity enables Phoenix Air Unmanned to conduct 320-Mile UAV pipeline patrol for Shell

 Russian attack drones, artillery pummel Ukraine killing at least 3, injuring 12
SUPERPOWERS
Satellogic and Telespazio Brasil to provide low-latency satellite imagery for the Brazilian Air Force

 Mobix Labs Secures Defense Funding to Advance SATCOM SoC Innovation

 ESA and European Commission to establish secure quantum communications network

 KP Labs and ESA Unveil PINEBERRY to Enhance AI Security and Transparency in Space Missions
SUPERPOWERS
Shipment of 'heavy' US bombs arrives in Israel: defence ministry

 Britain unveils 'firepower' package for Ukraine amid uncertainty over future of war

 Moving troops, armaments across Europe 'problematic': EU auditors

 US pledges $117 mn in aid to Lebanon military
SUPERPOWERS
Denmark PM says will announce 'massive' rearmament plans

 Indian court bails British arms dealer in chopper scam

 UK sanctions Russia officials in latest 'Kremlin crackdown'

 EU to relax spending rules to boost defence investment
SUPERPOWERS
UK's Starmer says Europe 'must take on a greater role in NATO'

 Europe couldn't replace US forces 'overnight': German defence minister

 Philippines' Marcos puts China at centre of poll campaign

 Europe ready for Trump-style shift, says Project 2025 chief
SUPERPOWERS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.