. Military Space News .
FLOATING STEEL
Chinese aircraft carrier sails past Japan, Taiwan
 by Ed Adamczyk
 Washington DC (UPI) Apr 13, 2020

A Chinese aircraft carrier passed through the East China Sea over the weekend, a maneuver keeping defense ministries in Japan and Taiwan on edge.

The aircraft carrier Liaoning, accompanied by five other vessels in its strike group -- two guided missile destroyers, two multi-role warships and a fast combat supply ship -- carried out what a People's Liberation Army spokesman called "routine" exercises.

The vessel traveled through the 155-mile-wide Miyako Strait, between Japan's Ryukyu Islands and the Bashi Channel, then east of Taiwan toward the South China Sea. Both Tokyo and Taipei announced that they were monitoring the progress of the Chinese convoy.

China has ongoing territorial claims on the islands of the area, and the show of force comes as two U.S. aircraft carriers in the Pacific region are debilitated by the effects of the coronavirus.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt is in port in Guam, with much of its crew undergoing quarantine. The U.S. Navy said that 585 of the ship's crew of about 4,800 have tested positive for the virus.

The USS Ronald Reagan, undergoing maintenance in Yokohama, Japan, is preparing for deployment, but currently has 1,000 members of its strike force in quarantine.

One member of the USS Theodore Roosevelt's crew died of the virus, the Pentagon reported on Monday.

Hu Bo of the Peking University Center for Maritime Strategy Studies, writing in the Communist Party publication Global Times on Monday, said that "China will naturally expand the range and intensity of its activity, and will safeguard its inherent maritime interests more resolutely and pursue a more open and inclusive international maritime security order."

He added that a lack of preparedness and an excess of personnel deployed overseas are causing the United States military's issues in dealing with the coronavirus.

"As the most powerful military force in the world, with the highest level of combat readiness, the U.S. military's failure to contain the virus has been disappointing," Hu wrote.


Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


FLOATING STEEL
Huntington Ingalls receives $1.5B modification for LPD-31
 Washington DC (UPI) Apr 03, 2020
 Huntington Ingalls received a $1.5 billion contract modification this week for construction of the LPD-31 amphibious transport dock, the Pentagon announced Friday. The contract announcement confirms a statement from the Navy's Assistant Secretary for Research, Development and Acquisition, who said earlier this week that some large Navy contracts would be accelerated to mitigate disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a conference call with reporters Wednesday James "Hondo" Geurts ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLOATING STEEL
Iran warns US after Patriot deployment to Iraq

 US deploys Patriot air defence system to Iraq

 Lockheed awarded $932.8M to make THAADs for U.S., Saudi Arabia

 Missile Defense Agency's Long Range Discrimination Radar closer to delivery
FLOATING STEEL
General Dynamics nabs $55.9M to make missile tubes for U.S., Britain

 Lockheed nabs $818.2M to produce JASSMs for Air Force, allies

 Raytheon awarded $641.3M for work on Tomahawks for Navy

 Raytheon nabs $2.1B for work on Standard Missile-3 Block IB rounds
FLOATING STEEL
Boeing nabs $84.7M to build 3 more MQ-25s for Navy

 SUGUS kicks off, a European project for integrating drones into the airspace

 New research improves drone detection

 Skyryse introduces automation flight operating system FlightOS
FLOATING STEEL
US Space Force pens $1B in contracts for unjammable modems

 AEHF-6 Satellite Actively Communicating With U.S. Space Force

 AEHF-6 satellite completes protected satellite constellation

 Sixth Advanced Extremely High Frequency satellite ready for launch
FLOATING STEEL
Amid COVID-19 hurdles, AFRL develops "jump kits" to rapidly enable operations

 AFRL creates safer-than-steel synthetic winch cable for cargo aircraft

 Bechtel awarded $1.2B to destroy mustard weapons at Pueblo plant

 Mesoamerican copper smelting technology aided colonial weaponry
FLOATING STEEL
Coronavirus challenges US military machine

 DoD urges defense contractors, subcontractors to stay at work

 Lockheed Martin names new CEO

 Pentagon 'wishes to reconsider' awarding JEDI contract to Microsoft
FLOATING STEEL
VOA pushes back against White House 'propaganda' criticism

 Hit by virus, Pentagon warns enemies: don't test us

 China chasing coronavirus praise from Germany: report

 Air Force intercepts Russian patrol aircraft near Alaska
FLOATING STEEL
New DNA origami motor breaks speed record for nano machines

 Deep-sea osmolyte makes biomolecular machines heat-tolerant








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.