French Toshiba unit hit by ransomware attack
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Paris (AFP) May 14, 2021

A French subsidiary of Japanese industrial giant Toshiba said Friday it was hit by a ransomware attack this month by the same shadowy group that disrupted a major US fuel pipeline.

Toshiba TFIS, which specialises in printers, was "hacked on May 4 by DarkSide ransomware which had already attacked numerous companies of all sizes", the company said in a statement.

The Japanese conglomerate said in a separate statement that the attack was limited to part of Europe and the hackers did not get access to client data.

A Toshiba spokesman told AFP that the attack did not hit other parts of the group.

"The amount of work lost was minimal," Toshiba TFIS said.

The company said it did not detect any data leak, though social media images of a DarkSide statement show the group claimed to have made a trove of information public.

The United States says DarkSide was behind the ransomware attack that forced the shutdown of the largest oil pipeline in the country.

Ransomware attacks use a type of malware that encrypts files on an infected computer, normally via an email attachment or download, and demands money to unlock them.

Colonial Pipeline announced Thursday the restart of its entire network and resumption of fuel deliveries, days after the attack.

On Friday, Ireland's health authority said it had shut down its computer systems after a "significant" ransomware attack by "an internationally operated criminal operation".






Pentagon agrees to remove Xiaomi from blacklist
 Washington (AFP) May 12, 2021
 The US Defense Department has agreed to remove smartphone maker Xiaomi from its blacklist of companies tied to the Chinese Communist Party, according to a court filing released late Tuesday. Xiaomi sued the Pentagon and the US Treasury over the January 14 order from the administration of President Donald Trump including it with eight other Chinese companies whose securities Americans were forbidden from investing in. The move was part of escalating pressure placed on China tied to strategic and ... read more
