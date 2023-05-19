Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 G7 leaders visit Hiroshima memorial in shadow of new threats
G7 leaders visit Hiroshima memorial in shadow of new threats
 By Sara HUSSEIN
 Hiroshima, Japan (AFP) May 19, 2023

Under a gunmetal sky and driving rain, leaders of some of the world's most powerful nations gathered in Hiroshima on Friday to confront the horrors of nuclear weapons.

G7 leaders, including the heads of nuclear-armed Britain, France and the United States, arrived at the city's Peace Park to a sodden red carpet welcome from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is from Hiroshima.

The Japanese leader -- whose wife wore a gold pin shaped like an origami crane, an unofficial symbol of the city's nuclear legacy -- wants to put disarmament on the agenda as the bloc holds three days of talks.

Kishida once guided then-US president Barack Obama in the city during his historic visit, and has said achieving a world free of nuclear weapons is his life's work.

But while the scene of leaders, including American President Joe Biden, laying wreaths at Hiroshima's cenotaph was heavy on symbolism, disarmament talks may be light on substance.

Britain, France and the United States alone possess thousands of warheads, and the bloc's remaining members -- including Japan -- are covered by Washington's "nuclear umbrella".

And there appears to be little appetite to reduce stockpiles elsewhere, with Moscow making thinly veiled threats to use the weapons, China expanding its arsenal and North Korea stoking fears of a new nuclear test with a barrage of missile launches.

Kishida is hoping to convince his counterparts to back his "Hiroshima Action Plan", unveiled last year, which focuses on transparency around existing stockpiles and a commitment to non-proliferation.

The leaders began their visit with a stop at the Hiroshima Peace Museum, which contains graphic evidence of the devastation and suffering caused by the US nuclear attack on August 6, 1945.

Media were barred from the museum amid speculation about whether the leaders would visit only the building's east wing, which describes the dangers of nuclear war, or also pass through the main building, which contains upsetting photos of victims with horrific injuries and heart-rending artefacts including the carbonised tricycle of a child.

By the end of their visit, which lasted around half an hour, the rain had stopped and the sky brightened.

Schoolchildren handed each leader a wreath of white flowers that were placed simultaneously on podiums before the arched concrete dome of the Hiroshima cenotaph, with its eternal flame and plaque reading: "Let all the souls here rest in peace, for we shall not repeat the evil."

After a moment of silence, there was a group ceremony to plant a cherry blossom sapling, propagated from a tree that survived the atomic blast.

Japan's foreign ministry said the leaders' visit "deepened their understanding of the reality of the atomic bombings".

The leaders also met with Keiko Ogura, who was eight when the bomb was dropped.

She recounted her experience, describing how a flash in the sky had preceded scorching heat, blast waves and deadly radiation.

"Nuclear weapons bring misery and suffering to people for such a long time. That's what I wanted to tell them. I think I was able to do that," the 85-year-old told Fuji TV after the meeting.

"I think I was able to convey to them how we all... want a world without nuclear weapons."

Speaking to AFP earlier this week, survivor Masao Ito, who was four at the time of the attack, said he had a clear message for the group.

"If you have nuclear weapons, you may be tempted to use them, and accidents can happen," the 82-year-old said. "It's simply better not to have them."

"As long as there are nuclear weapons in the world, there is a possibility that your city could become like Hiroshima."

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
'Could be your city': a Hiroshima atomic bomb survivor's warning
 Hiroshima, Japan (AFP) May 18, 2023
 On August 6, 1945, four-year-old Masao Ito was riding a tricycle near his home in Hiroshima when a bomb fell from the sky and changed his life forever. He survived the US nuclear attack and made it home to his mother, but the horror was just beginning. His father, at work closer to the centre of the western Japanese city, searched the post-apocalyptic landscape for Ito's 12-year-old brother. When he found the boy, he was so badly burned that Ito's parents refused to let their four-year-old s ... read more
NUKEWARS
Lockheed Martin to modernize US missile defense with C2BMC

 Raytheon to provide Patriot air defense system to Switzerland

 Aegis Combat System intercepts target during flight test

 Ukraine forces complete Patriot training in US: Pentagon
NUKEWARS
Ukraine downs Russian barrage as China envoy due

 Russia says UK long-range missiles for Kyiv 'extremely hostile' act

 Ukraine says downed hypersonic missile in 'historic' first time

 US Army awards $4.7B production contract for all-weather GMLRS rockets
NUKEWARS
Turkish drone kills three PKK-linked fighters: Iraqi Kurdish security

 Russia fires 24 drones at Ukraine, 18 shot down: Ukrainian air force

 Chinese 'scorpion' combat drone circles Taiwan

 Built to bounce back researchers design drones to cope with collisions
NUKEWARS
Airbus selects UK National Satellite Test Facility for SKYNET 6A testing

 SES and TESAT to develop payload for Europe's EAGLE-1 quantum cryptography satellite system

 CesiumAstro to supply 7 comms payloads to Raytheon for SDA Tranche 1 Tracking Layer.

 SmartSat unveils CHORUS prototype terminal for faster, safer military communications
NUKEWARS
From pistols to cruise missiles: how the West armed Ukraine

 AFWERX Prime selects Applied Intuition to accelerate aerial sensor optimization

 Raytheon introduces OXYJUMP NG oxygen supply system for military parachutists

 Building 'Mad Max' vehicles for Ukraine's fighters
NUKEWARS
South Africans fret over US arms-to-Russia charge

 German arms company to help maintain weapons in Ukraine

 Germany unveils 2.7 bn euro weapons package for Ukraine

 US, South Africa in spat over arms-to-Russia charge
NUKEWARS
G7 to squeeze Russia, weigh risk of China's 'economic coercion'

 Japan, China ministers make first call on defence hotline

 G7 leaders meet to pressure Russia, find China unity

 Kremlin slams Macron comments over Russia's 'subservience' to China
NUKEWARS
Single-molecule valve: a breakthrough in nanoscale control
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.