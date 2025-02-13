India, Pakistan exchange fire across Kashmir border: reports

Kashmir has been divided between the neighbours since they were carved out of the Asian subcontinent at the end of British colonial rule in 1947.
Both nations claim it in full and have fought two wars and numerous smaller battles over control of the Himalayan territory.
Pakistan state broadcaster PTV, citing unnamed security sources, said Wednesday's incident injured two soldiers and two civilians, all from that country.
Unnamed Indian security officials told broadcaster NDTV that Pakistani troops had fired unprovoked, prompting India's forces to return fire.
Pakistan's military declined to comment when asked by AFP. India army officials did not respond to a request for comment.
The incident comes two days after two Indian army soldiers were killed by an improvised explosive device in the region.
A border ceasefire agreement signed by the neighbours in 2003 has largely held in the decades since, but both frequently accuse the other of breaching it.
Last month, India's army said its soldiers killed two rebel fighters along the Kashmir border as they attempted to cross into the Indian-administered territory.
Several rebel groups have fought Indian forces deployed in the territory, demanding independence for the Muslim-majority region or its merger with Pakistan.
Tens of thousands of people have died in the conflict, most of them civilians.
Fighting has decreased since 2019, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government imposed direct control of the territory from New Delhi after cancelling its partial autonomy.
But last year, thousands of additional troops were deployed across the southern mountainous areas following a series of deadly rebel attacks that left more than 50 soldiers dead in three years.
India regularly blames Pakistan for pushing rebels across their shared frontier to launch attacks on Indian forces.
Pakistan denies the allegation, saying it only supports Kashmir's struggle for self-determination.
Related Links
News From Across The Stans
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Canada willing to join US 'Iron Dome' missile shield: minister
Russia slams Trump plan for 'Star Wars' missile shield
Teledyne Brown Engineering Completes Successful Launch of Black Dagger Zombie Target Missile
Iron Dome for America: Trump's missile defense effort
Pregnant teenager among five Ukrainians killed by Russian missile
Russian missile kills four, wounds 20 in east Ukraine: governor
Iran unveils new ballistic missile in show of force
Russian missile attack hits Odesa, wounding seven
Elsight's connectivity enables Phoenix Air Unmanned to conduct 320-Mile UAV pipeline patrol for Shell
Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil refinery
Firestorm Labs awarded $100M contract by US Air Force to boost UAS development
'Unprecedented' level of control allows person without use of limbs to operate virtual quadcopter
Airbus awarded Oberon satellites contract by UK MOD
Mobix Labs Secures Defense Funding to Advance SATCOM SoC Innovation
ESA and European Commission to establish secure quantum communications network
KP Labs and ESA Unveil PINEBERRY to Enhance AI Security and Transparency in Space Missions
|
Moving troops, armaments across Europe 'problematic': EU auditors
US pledges $117 mn in aid to Lebanon military
Spain pledges 10 million euros for Lebanon army
Swiss to mull conscripting women
Europe can't achieve Trump defence spending demand: study
Trump's government efficiency drive turns attention to defense spending
US approves sale of $7.4 bn in bombs, missiles to Israel
From Crowdfunding to Venture Capital - an exclusive interview with Alexander Kopylkov
US-Japan summit: what to expect
Trump trade threats overshadow European defence meet
China slams US 'Cold War mentality' in SAmerica: China appoints 'wolf warrior' to European affairs post
Trump will cry wolf once too often
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters