 India shows military might and diversity at Republic Day parade
 by AFP Staff Writers
 New Delhi (AFP) Jan 26, 2025

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto looked on as guest of honour at India's annual military and cultural parade in New Delhi held to mark the country's 76th Republic Day on Sunday.

Republic Day marks the adoption of India's post-independence constitution in 1950 with the parade being held at a revamped colonial-era boulevard that also hosts important government buildings.

"May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday on social media platform X.

The annual show is a colourful and tightly choreographed spectacle featuring the country's missile systems, fighter jet fly pasts, motorbike stunts and floats representing different Indian states.

An Indonesian military marching contingent also took part in the celebrations.

The event coincided with Prabowo's two-day state visit to India, his first to the country since becoming president in 2024.

Indonesia was the guest nation at India's first Republic Day, Modi said Saturday, adding that it was a matter of "great pride" to have the country part of the parade again.

India and Indonesia signed a series of agreements on cooperation on health, maritime security, digital technology with both leaders calling each other "brother".

"To increase cooperation in the defence sector, we have decided we would work together on defence manufacturing and supply chain," Modi said in a joint press statement on Saturday.

Prabowo said his administration would send "a high-level defence delegation" soon.

India's arms exports were worth $2.63 billion last year, a tiny amount compared to established players but a 30-fold increase over a decade.

