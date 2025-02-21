Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 Iran to conduct military exercises in Gulf of Oman
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tehran (AFP) Feb 21, 2025

Iran's military will conduct naval drills on Saturday in the Gulf of Oman and northern Indian Ocean, a commander told state television.

"The joint military exercise Zolfaghar 1403 will begin tomorrow (Saturday) on the Makran coast, the Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean," Habibollah Sayyari, the Iranian army's deputy coordinator, said on Friday.

With United States President Donald Trump's return to the White House in January, Tehran has stepped up its displays of force through large-scale military exercises, unveiling new equipment and showcasing underground military bases.

Iran has also been signalling to Western countries, particularly the United States, that it is ready to resume talks over its nuclear programme, a source of tension for decades.

Saturday's exercises have the "objective of strengthening defence and deterrence capabilities against any land, air and sea threat," Sayyari added.

In recent weeks, Iran has conducted military exercises across the country, including near nuclear facilities in the west and centre of the country.

Iran rejects as 'politically charged' IAEA chief remarks on nuclear deal
 Tehran (AFP) Feb 20, 2025
 Iran rejected remarks on its nuclear programme by UN atomic agency chief Rafael Grossi on Thursday, calling them "unprofessional" and "politically charged". At a press conference in Tokyo, Grossi had said Iran was "enriching (uranium) at 60 percent, so almost weapon level". He also described a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran as an "empty shell" that was "no longer fit for purpose". Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi lambasted Grossi's remarks as "unprofessional and totally politically ... read more
Canada willing to join US 'Iron Dome' missile shield: minister

 Russia slams Trump plan for 'Star Wars' missile shield

 Teledyne Brown Engineering Completes Successful Launch of Black Dagger Zombie Target Missile

 Iron Dome for America: Trump's missile defense effort
Pregnant teenager among five Ukrainians killed by Russian missile

 Russian missile kills four, wounds 20 in east Ukraine: governor

 Iran unveils new ballistic missile in show of force

 Russian missile attack hits Odesa, wounding seven
Elbit Systems Introduces Dominion-X Autonomous Management OS for Unmanned Platforms

 Elsight's connectivity enables Phoenix Air Unmanned to conduct 320-Mile UAV pipeline patrol for Shell

 Engineers enable a drone to determine its position in the dark and indoors

 CIA using drones to surveil drug cartels, labs in Mexico
Satellogic and Telespazio Brasil to provide low-latency satellite imagery for the Brazilian Air Force

 Mobix Labs Secures Defense Funding to Advance SATCOM SoC Innovation

 ESA and European Commission to establish secure quantum communications network

 KP Labs and ESA Unveil PINEBERRY to Enhance AI Security and Transparency in Space Missions
Shipment of 'heavy' US bombs arrives in Israel: defence ministry

 Britain unveils 'firepower' package for Ukraine amid uncertainty over future of war

 Moving troops, armaments across Europe 'problematic': EU auditors

 US pledges $117 mn in aid to Lebanon military
Lado Okhotnikov: "I'm always drawn to doing what others wouldn't dare

 US defense chief says Musk's DOGE will have 'broad access' at Pentagon

 Pete Hegseth orders senior leaders to cut 8% from Defense budget

 Denmark to spend $7 bn more on defence in next two years
Finland wants to up defence in face of Russia threat

 Putin, Xi to visit each other for events marking WWII end

 Russia praises Trump for criticising Ukraine-NATO moves

 EU lawmakers warn Europe cannot 'rely on' US
