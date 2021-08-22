|.
|.
|
Iran's Raisi calls on Japan to release frozen funds
by AFP Staff Writers
Tehran (AFP) Aug 22, 2021
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday called on Tokyo to release the Islamic republic's funds that have been frozen in Japan because of US sanctions over its nuclear programme.
"Delaying the release of Iran's assets in Japanese banks is unjustifiable," Raisi told visiting Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, the government website reported.
Japan and to a larger extent South Korea are both major exporters of technology, and hold billions of dollars in Iranian assets.
These funds have been frozen since the former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew Washington from a landmark nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Tehran in 2018.
Washington said in mid-July that it was allowing Iran to use the frozen funds to settle debts in South Korea and Japan, but insisted that it did not allow any to be transferred to Tehran itself.
Talks between Iran and world powers aimed at reviving the 2015 accord have stalled since late June. The United States has been involved indirectly in the talks.
Motegi arrived in Tehran early Sunday after visiting Turkey and Iraq during a regional tour, and he will also go to Qatar.
At a press briefing after meeting Raisi, Motegi told Japanese reporters that during his visits he had discussed the situation in Afghanistan following the capture of Kabul by the Taliban.
He said he agreed with Iran, Turkey and Iraq on the need to cooperate to avoid Afghanistan becoming a "further destabilising factor".
Iran talks 'complicated' by nuclear enrichment: European powers
Frankfurt (AFP) Aug 19, 2021
Iran is making talks on reviving the nuclear deal with world powers "more complicated" by accelerating its atomic programme, Germany, France and the United Kingdom said on Thursday. The foreign ministers from the three European countries said Tuesday's report by the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA showing that Iran had raised its uranium enrichment to 60 percent of purity was a cause for "grave concern", while talks to save the 2015 deal remain at a standstill. Under the accord, Iran had committed to k ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.