|.
|.
|
Japan PM Suga sends offering to controversial war shrine
by Staff Writers
Tokyo (AFP) Oct 17, 2020
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga sent a ritual offering Saturday to the controversial Yasukuni war shrine, which is seen by neighbouring countries as a symbol of the nation's past militarism, especially during World War II.
Yasukuni honours some 2.5 million war dead, mostly Japanese, who perished in the country's wars since the late 19th century.
But it also honours senior military and political figures convicted of war crimes by an international tribunal after WWII.
The prime minister sent a sacred "masakaki" tree in the name of the prime minister at the start of an annual autumn festival, a shrine spokeswoman said.
Suga, who took office last month, followed a rite conducted by his nationalist predecessor Shinzo Abe, who also sent ritual offerings to the shrine in recent years.
But Suga is not expected to make a pilgrimage during the two-day biannual event, local media reported, as he will start a four-day trip to Vietnam and Indonesia on Sunday, his first overseas visit as premier.
Visits to the shrine by government officials have angered countries that suffered at the hands of the Japanese military during World War II, particularly South Korea and China.
"We express deep regret over the offering by the Japanese government," said the South Korean foreign ministry in a Saturday statement.
The shrine "glorifies Japan's past aggressions and enshrines war criminals", the statement read.
A 2013 visit to the shrine by Abe sparked a similar outcry from South Korea and wartime foe China, as well as a rare diplomatic rebuke from close ally the United States.
Since then, Abe refrained from paying tributes at the shrine in person but other conservative politicians continued, in particular on August 15 to mark Japan's WWII surrender.
Abe visited Yasukuni days after he resigned in September.
Military takes key posts in Mali's interim govt
Bamako (AFP) Oct 5, 2020
A transition government tasked with leading Mali back to civilian rule was appointed on Monday, with numerous members of the military junta that seized power in a coup occupying key posts. Following the bloodless August 18 coup that toppled president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the junta vowed to relinquish control and hold fresh elections. But Mali's West African neighbours imposed potentially crippling sanctions, and a key sticking point in negotiations with the junta has been whether the transiti ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.