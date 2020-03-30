|.
|.
|
Japan destroyer, China fishing boat in collision: media
by Staff Writers
Tokyo (AFP) March 30, 2020
A Japanese naval destroyer and a Chinese fishing boat have collided in the sea off Shanghai but there were no injuries, Japanese media reported early Tuesday.
The destroyer Shimakaze, from Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force, received damage to its port side, Kyodo news agency said, citing the Ministry of Defence.
Both the naval ship and the fishing boat, with a crew of 13, were still able to sail under their own power, Japan's military said, according to Kyodo.
It said the Shimakaze was on patrol after departing from the port of Sasebo on Sunday.
The defence ministry said it would cooperate with a Japanese coast guard investigation as well as launch a probe within the navy, Kyodo reported.
According to public broadcaster NHK, the incident occurred about 650 kilometres (400 miles) west of Japan's Yakushima Island.
This area is well north of disputed islands that Tokyo calls the Senkaku and Beijing labels the Diaoyu islands.
Spain seeks NATO help as virus death toll touches 2,700
Madrid (AFP) March 24, 2020
Spain's armed forces on Tuesday asked NATO for humanitarian assistance to fight the novel coronavirus as the national death toll touched 2,700 and infections soared towards 40,000. With the pandemic spreading across the world, Spain has been one of the worst-hit countries, logging the third highest number of deaths with the latest toll standing at 2,696 after another 514 people died over the past 24 hours. Despite an unprecedented lockdown imposed on March 14, both deaths and infections have c ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.