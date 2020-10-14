Japan launches submarine powered by lithium-ion batteries



by Ed Adamczyk



Washington DC (UPI) Oct 14, 2020



Japan unveiled its newest class of submarine, ceremonially launching the attack submarine Taigei on Wednesday.

The diesel-electric-powered vessel is equipped with lithium-ion batteries, currently used only by Japanese submarines, for longer underwater travel.

At 275 feet in length and weighing 3,000 tons, Taigei, a name that means Big Whale in Japanese, was built and launched at the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shipyard in Kobe at a cost of $720 million.

The vessel, which will carry a crew of 70 and was designed for stealth capability, is scheduled for service in March 2022.

The Taigei will be the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's 22nd submarine, meeting the government's goal, under its 2010 National Defense Program Guidelines, to increase its submarine fleet from 16 to 22. It comes as China has increased its military actions in waters near Japan, including Japan-administered islands in the East China Sea claimed by China.

Defense Minister Noburo Kishi and Maritime Self-Defense Force Chief of Staff Adm. Hiroshi Yamamura led the ceremonies on Wednesday.

A MSDF statement on Wednesday said that the new submarine "is the first of its class submarine that improve detection ability and suitable environment for female submariners."



Related Links

Naval Warfare in the 21st Century





Thanks for being here;

We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.



With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.



Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.



If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution. SpaceDaily Contributor

$5 Billed Once





credit card or paypal

SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter

$5 Billed Monthly





paypal only



Washington DC (UPI) Oct 09, 2020

