Japan says scrambled jets because of China aircraft carrier

The Shandong aircraft carrier has been moving in waters southeast of Taiwan as China responds to a meeting between the island's president and the US House speaker.
In a statement, Japan's joint staff said it had observed the Shandong and several other Chinese naval vessels in the area south of Miyako island since Friday.
It listed the Kuznetsov-class Shandong, along with a Luyang III-class missile destroyer, a Jiangkai II-class frigate and a Fuyu-class fast combat support ship.
The vessels were spotted between 230 and 430 kilometres (140 and 270 miles) south of Miyako island, in the far south of Japan, the statement said.
"We confirmed approximately 120 landings and departures on the Chinese navy's Kuznetsov-class aircraft carrier Shandong, 80 times by fighter aircraft and 40 times by helicopters," the statement said.
Japanese forces mobilised two escort groups to surveil the Chinese vessels and "Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets scrambled in response to the landing and take-off of the fighter jets on board" the Shandong, the statement added.
Tokyo first confirmed the three vessels were moving in areas near southern Japan's Okinawa region last Thursday.
The defence ministry said it was the first time it had confirmed the Shandong's operation in the Pacific Ocean through first-hand surveillance.
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Aegis Combat System intercepts target during flight test
Raytheon to provide Patriot air defense system to Switzerland
Ukraine forces complete Patriot training in US: Pentagon
PAC-3 flight test paves the way for new Patriot software release
Raytheon Technologies selected by US Navy for anti-ship strike weapon
Partnering and integration speeds delivery of a hypersonic missile
Russia says fired anti-ship missiles at mock target in Sea of Japan
Lockheed Martin Developing Long Range Maneuverable Fires Missile For US Army
Turkey unveils its first drone carrier
New algorithm keeps drones from colliding in midair
US Army selects Northrop Grumman and Shield AI team for tactical UAV prototype
Airbus achieves in-flight autonomous guidance and control of a drone from a tanker aircraft
AFRL conducts first flight experiments for communications in terahertz band
Spire Global awarded National Reconnaissance Office contract for radio frequency data
Northrop Grumman demonstrates platform agnostic in-flight connectivity for USAF
Silvus Technologies unveils Spectrum Dominance
|
Kyiv orders 100 armoured vehicles from Poland: PM
Rheinmetall to open maintenance hub for Ukraine weapons
Top US general warns of high ammo use in event of major war
UK defence minister would 'love' to draw on expert reservists
Japan changes rules to allow aid to foreign militaries
Biden says China 'hasn't yet' delivered arms to Russia
'Guns and Roses': Bulgaria arms trade booms on Ukraine war
Slovakia offered $1bn in US arms in trade-off for Ukraine aid
Kremlin sees no prospect of Chinese mediation on Ukraine
Macron to visit Netherlands amid row over China comments
Macron says 'counting' on Xi to 'bring Russia to its senses'
China vows 'resolute' response to high-level US meet with Taiwan leader
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters