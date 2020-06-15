|.
|.
|
Japan suspends land-based Aegis Ashore missile defense deployment
by Ed Adamczyk
Washington DC (UPI) Jun 15, 2020
Japan abruptly suspended plans to deploy its U.S.-developed Aegis Ashore missile defense system on Monday, citing technical issues and mounting costs.
"In view of the cost and time [required] for the deployment, we will halt the process," Defense Minister Taro Kono told reporters. "When considering the costs and the time frame, we have no choice but to decide it was not logical."
The system uses the Lockheed Martin Aegis Weapon System and the Raytheon Standard Missile for tracking and defending against incoming threats.
Japan intended to deploy it to counter threats from North Korean missiles, but increasing problems raised the $2.15 billion estimated cost to over $4 billion, including purchase cost and an expected 30-year use.
Two chosen sites for the land-based system have also run into difficulties: excessive work would be required to ensure that booster rockets fired from a location in western Japan would fall into the sea instead of residential areas, and the choice of an eastern location was flawed by improperly conducted geological surveys, forcing a reassessment of sites.
"For now, we will continue to rely on Aegis-equipped destroyers" to supply missile defense, Kono added. "Afterward, I will consider our options through the NSC [Japan's National Security Council]."
Japan has seven capable destroyers and is building an eighth. The country's current approach to missile defense involves a ship-based Aegis system designed to shoot down missiles in their post-boost phase of flight, and a land-based Patriot system to destroy them in their re-entry phase.
In the past, though, the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said the ship-based missile defense system is inadequate for defending Japan from North Korean missiles.
The sudden announcement caught Japanese politicians by surprise.
"It came out of the blue and I was surprised," said Tsugumasa Muraoka, governor of Yamaguchi prefecture, the location of the western defense site. Opposition party leaders said they will ask the government why the decision was made so close to Wednesday's end of the current parliamentary session.
Turkey to buy additional S-400 missile defense system from Russia
Washington DC (UPI) Jun 10, 2020
Turkey will purchase an additional Russian-made S-400 air defense system, the head of Turkey's Defense Industries Administration said. "We have a basic agreement on the supply of the second batch of the Russian S-400 system, and there are some technical issues regarding transport operations," Ismail Demir said in a television interview earlier this week. "Ankara is also interested in proposals to purchase Patriot and Eurosam air defense systems." A Turkish official said the sale would go ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.