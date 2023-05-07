Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 Japanese PM in South Korea for landmark summit
Japanese PM in South Korea for landmark summit
 By Sunghee Hwang and Cat Barton
 Seoul (AFP) May 7, 2023

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was in Seoul Sunday for a landmark summit with South Korea's president as the two countries seek to mend ties in the face of growing nuclear threats from Pyongyang.

Kishida is making the first official bilateral visit by a Japanese leader to South Korea in over a decade. He first headed to Seoul's National Cemetery -- where war veterans, including from the fight against Japanese colonial rule, are buried -- to lay flowers and pay his respects.

Kishida then went into summit talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has made resetting ties with Japan a top priority for his administration. Yoon was in Tokyo in March for a fence-mending visit.

The East Asian neighbours, both crucial security allies of the United States, have long been at odds over historic issues linked to Japan's brutal 1910 to 1945 colonial occupation of the Korean peninsula, including sexual slavery and forced labour.

Kishida said Sunday ahead of his departure that the two leaders were working to resume so-called "shuttle diplomacy" -- regular mutual visits and high-level talks -- paused for years during a bitter trade spat linked to the forced labour issue.

During their March summit, Kishida and Yoon agreed to end tit-for-tat trade curbs, with Kishida inviting the South Korean leader to a G7 meeting in Hiroshima this month.

Kishida said he was looking forward to "an honest exchange of views" with Yoon, "based on a relationship of trust".

Yoon is expected to host a dinner party at the presidential residence -- likely serving Korean barbeque -- and he may even cook for Kishida, according to local reports.

For Yoon, it is long overdue that the two countries "end the vicious cycle of mutual hostility and work together" to improve regional security, he told AFP in March before he flew to Tokyo.

The fact that Kishida headed straight for Seoul's National Cemetery to pay his respects is noteworthy, Lim Eun-jung, an associate professor at Kongju National University, told YTN news.

"It is a rare scene for a sitting Japanese prime minister to visit, so it makes me watch very closely."

- Forced labour dispute -

Yoon and Kishida are set to hold what Tokyo's leader said would be "candid discussions" about the tricky topic of forced labour, which torpedoed ties in 2018.

That year, South Korea's Supreme Court ordered Japanese firms to compensate the wartime victims of forced labour, enraging Tokyo and triggering an escalating series of economic measures.

But Yoon, who took office last year, has sought to bury the historical hatchet, earlier announcing a plan to compensate victims without direct involvement from Tokyo -- a move that was unpopular domestically.

Dozens of South Koreans gathered Saturday and Sunday to protest Kishida's trip.

The best possible outcome for Koreans would be for "Kishida to apologise in his own words," Benjamin A. Engel, research professor at the Institute of International Affairs at Seoul National University, told AFP.

Efforts to mend ties come as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who last year declared his country an "irreversible" nuclear power, doubles down on weapons development and testing.

Pyongyang has conducted a record-breaking string of launches in 2023, including test-firing the country's first solid-fuel ballistic missile -- a technical breakthrough.

The United States and South Korea have in turn been ramping up their defence cooperation, staging a series of major military exercises including two trilateral drills involving Japan this year.

Yoon also recently returned from a state visit to Washington, where he and US President Joe Biden agreed to boost the United States' nuclear defence of South Korea and improve cooperation with Japan.

"By reinstating 'shuttle diplomacy,' President Yoon will achieve a significant diplomatic victory before his first year in office concludes," Tongfi Kim of the Brussels School of Governance wrote.

"Barring diplomatic 'accidents' due to careless mistakes, Kishida's visit to South Korea will have a positive impact on the bilateral relationship and pave the way for deepening US-Japan-South Korea trilateral cooperation in the coming months."

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
Kim Jong Un's sister says US-S. Korea plan risks 'serious danger'
 Seoul (AFP) April 29, 2023
 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister warned Saturday that a US-South Korean agreement aimed at strengthening deterrence against Pyongyang will lead to "more serious danger", state media reported. The United States and South Korea vowed this week that North Korea would face a nuclear response and the "end" of the leadership there should it use its own nukes against the allies, as the two countries' presidents met in Washington. In Pyongyang's first response to the Washington summit, ... read more
NUKEWARS
Lockheed Martin to modernize US missile defense with C2BMC

 Raytheon to provide Patriot air defense system to Switzerland

 Aegis Combat System intercepts target during flight test

 Ukraine forces complete Patriot training in US: Pentagon
NUKEWARS
Ukraine says downed hypersonic missile in 'historic' first time

 US Army awards $4.7B production contract for all-weather GMLRS rockets

 Poland announces $2.4 bn air defence deal with Europe's MBDA

 Poland probes suspected missile found in a forest
NUKEWARS
Russia fires 24 drones at Ukraine, 18 shot down: Ukrainian air force

 Chinese 'scorpion' combat drone circles Taiwan

 Built to bounce back researchers design drones to cope with collisions

 Drones navigate unseen environments with liquid neural networks
NUKEWARS
Airbus selects UK National Satellite Test Facility for SKYNET 6A testing

 SES and TESAT to develop payload for Europe's EAGLE-1 quantum cryptography satellite system

 Raytheon Technologies to advance US Air Force Common Tactical Edge Network

 SmartSat unveils CHORUS prototype terminal for faster, safer military communications
NUKEWARS
Raytheon introduces OXYJUMP NG oxygen supply system for military parachutists

 AFWERX Prime selects Applied Intuition to accelerate aerial sensor optimization

 Building 'Mad Max' vehicles for Ukraine's fighters

 Raytheon unveils next-gen intelligent electro-optical sensing capability
NUKEWARS
Denmark to invest $5.6 bn to modernise defence: ministry

 More ammo for Ukraine in new $300 mn US aid package

 Mali receives military equipment shipment from China

 Highest military spending in Europe since Cold War: study
NUKEWARS
Revisionism in Turkish parties' 'DNA', says Greek PM

 Ex-Pentagon chiefs call on US Senate to approve military nominees

 Canada, China expel diplomats in escalating row

 France insists on China's role for peace in Ukraine
NUKEWARS
Single-molecule valve: a breakthrough in nanoscale control
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.