|.
|.
|
Japan's Kirin cuts ties with Myanmar military-owned firm
by AFP Staff Writers
Tokyo (AFP) Feb 5, 2021
Japanese beer giant Kirin said Friday it is ending its joint venture with a military-owned conglomerate in Myanmar after a coup in the country.
The arrest of democratic leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi has sparked international condemnation and Kirin said it was "deeply concerned by the recent actions of the military in Myanmar".
"Given the current circumstances, we have no option but to terminate our current joint-venture partnership with Myanmar Economic Holdings Public Company Limited (MEHL), which provides the service of welfare fund management for the military," the firm said.
The Japanese beverage firm has been under scrutiny for some time over its relations with Myanmar military-owned breweries.
In January, it said an investigation into whether money from its joint ventures had funded rights abuses in Myanmar was "inconclusive".
Kirin launched the investigation after pressure from rights groups and UN investigators over Myanmar's treatment of the Rohingya minority.
Myanmar stands accused of genocide at the UN's top court after a brutal 2017 crackdown by the military forced 750,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to refugee camps in Bangladesh.
Myanmar denies it committed genocide.
Kirin has a majority stake in both Myanmar Brewery Limited and Mandalay Brewery Limited in partnership with MEHL, a conglomerate with interests across Myanmar's economy.
It took a controlling stake in Mandalay Brewery in 2017 at a cost of $4.3 million, topping off its more than $500 million investment in top producer Myanmar Brewery in 2015.
Myanmar Brewery, whose beverages include its flagship and ubiquitous Myanmar Beer brand, boasts a market share of nearly 80 percent, according to figures published by Kirin in 2018.
Kirin did not say whether the decision would effectively involve its withdrawal from Myanmar.
It said it would be "taking steps as a matter of urgency to put this termination into effect".
Austin asks hundreds of Pentagon policy advisers to resign
Washington DC (UPI) Feb 2, 2021
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has called for the resignation of hundreds of volunteer advisers to the Pentagon appointed by former President Donald Trump in the final months of his presidency. Austin gave the advisers until Feb. 16 to resign or be terminated, and said the work of 42 committees will be reviewed and changes recommended by June 1, according to The Wall Street Journal, USA Today and Politico. Defense department officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, have said Austin ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.