Lockheed Martin's Most Advanced Mobile Communications Satellite Launches



by Staff Writers



Kourou, French Guiana (SPX) Feb 19, 2020



Lockheed Martin's third satellite based on the modernized LM 2100 bus launched from the Guiana Space Center in French Guiana aboard an Ariane 5 rocket and is traveling to its transfer orbit for a series of in-orbit tests before operations are handed over to Sky Perfect JSAT Corporation. JCSAT-17 will provide flexible mobile communications services to users in Japan and the surrounding region.

JCSAT-17 is the first Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) communicationflics satellite built on the modernized LM 2100, which includes 26 innovations that make the satellite more powerful, flexible and versatile in orbit. A reprogrammable mission processor adds flexibility as mission needs change. Lockheed Martin is currently manufacturing five modernized LM 2100-based satellites for commercial and government customers.

"Advanced mobile satellite communications are necessary as the world consumes more and more data in the transition to 5G," said Guy Beutelschies, Lockheed Martin's Vice President for Communication Satellite Solutions.

"This satellite will diversify and harden Japan's communications infrastructure, by adding new options for mobility, bandwidth where it's needed, and reliable connections."

The satellite's payload incorporates S-band and C-band transponders with a flexible processor along with 18m mesh reflector, enabling assured communications continuity during high-volume events. The satellite also features robust Ku-band connectivity. JCSAT-17 is the eighth satellite built by Lockheed Martin for SJC, beginning with NSAT-110, JCSAT-9 through JCSAT-13 and JCSAT-110R.



