. Military Space News .
UAV NEWS
Pacific Air Forces return Global Hawk drones to Yokota Air Base
 by Christen Mccurdy
 Washington DC (UPI) Jun 04, 2020

Pacific Air Forces began rotating RQ-4 Global Hawks from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam to Yokota Air Base in Japan last week, the Air Force announced Thursday.

According to the Air Force, the rotation of Global Hawks to Yokota should provide a stable location from which the platform can operate when inclement weather -- such as typhoons -- have historically interfered.

"Having alternate locations to execute our mission during seasons of inclement weather ensures our ability to continue executing U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the alliance reconnaissance requirements in support of the defense of Japan and to maintain international peace and security in the region," Lt. Col. Ben Craycraft, 319th Operations Group Detachment 1 commander, said.

The RQ-4 Global Hawk is a high-altitude surveillance drone made by Northrop Grumman and designed to provide persistent, high-resolution, all-weather imagery of large geographic areas with a variety of integrated sensors.


Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


UAV NEWS
Researchers use drones, machine learning to detect dangerous 'butterfly' landmines
 Binghamton NY (SPX) May 27, 2020
 Using advanced machine learning, drones could be used to detect dangerous "butterfly" landmines in remote regions of post-conflict countries, according to research from Binghamton University, State University at New York. Researchers at Binghamton University had previously developed a method that allowed for highly accurate detection of "butterfly" landmines using low-cost commercial drones equipped with infrared cameras. Their new research focuses on automated detection of landmines using convolu ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

UAV NEWS
US approves sale of 84 Patriot missiles to Kuwait

 Advanced Air and Missile Defense, in the hands of soldiers

 Boeing awarded $128.5M modification to GMD missile upgrade contract

 US pulling Patriot missile batteries from Saudi
UAV NEWS
Raytheon nabs $92.4M for work on NASAMS

 Morocco to purchase missiles, missile defense system from France

 Boeing nabs $3.1B in cruise missile deals for Saudi Arabia, other partners

 Boeing scores deals to deliver more than 1,000 missiles to Saudi
UAV NEWS
Researchers use drones, machine learning to detect dangerous 'butterfly' landmines

 Citadel Defense launches Deepfake AI to prevent drone attacks on military and government assets

 How drones can monitor explosive volcanoes

 Northrop Grumman supports government flight testing of the MQ-8C Fire Scout Radar
UAV NEWS
UK nears final stage of Skynet satellite contract competition

 Roccor creates Helical L-Band Antenna for first-ever space demonstration of Link 16 Networks

 NIST researchers boost microwave signal stability a hundredfold

 IBCS Goes Agile
UAV NEWS
DoD to phase out stop-movement order

 Continuous production agility in action

 West Point prepares for June 13 graduation ceremony

 US military will no longer ban COVID-19 survivors from serving
UAV NEWS
UAE still a top client as French arms sales fall

 Trump planning new arms sale to Saudi Arabia, says senator

 China military budget growth slows to 6.6 percent

 Northrop Grumman's long-lasting relationship with Norway
UAV NEWS
China slams 'senseless' US move at UN over Hong Kong

 Russia slams 'dangerous' US foreign policy moves

 September's EU-China summit cancelled due to virus

 India sidesteps Trump mediation offer over China border showdown
UAV NEWS
Transporting energy through a single molecular nanowire

 To make an atom-sized machine, you need a quantum mechanic

 Magnetic nanoparticles help researchers remotely release adrenal hormones








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.