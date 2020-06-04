|.
|.
|
Pacific Air Forces return Global Hawk drones to Yokota Air Base
by Christen Mccurdy
Washington DC (UPI) Jun 04, 2020
Pacific Air Forces began rotating RQ-4 Global Hawks from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam to Yokota Air Base in Japan last week, the Air Force announced Thursday.
According to the Air Force, the rotation of Global Hawks to Yokota should provide a stable location from which the platform can operate when inclement weather -- such as typhoons -- have historically interfered.
"Having alternate locations to execute our mission during seasons of inclement weather ensures our ability to continue executing U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the alliance reconnaissance requirements in support of the defense of Japan and to maintain international peace and security in the region," Lt. Col. Ben Craycraft, 319th Operations Group Detachment 1 commander, said.
The RQ-4 Global Hawk is a high-altitude surveillance drone made by Northrop Grumman and designed to provide persistent, high-resolution, all-weather imagery of large geographic areas with a variety of integrated sensors.
Researchers use drones, machine learning to detect dangerous 'butterfly' landmines
Binghamton NY (SPX) May 27, 2020
Using advanced machine learning, drones could be used to detect dangerous "butterfly" landmines in remote regions of post-conflict countries, according to research from Binghamton University, State University at New York. Researchers at Binghamton University had previously developed a method that allowed for highly accurate detection of "butterfly" landmines using low-cost commercial drones equipped with infrared cameras. Their new research focuses on automated detection of landmines using convolu ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.