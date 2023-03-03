Military Space News
FLOATING STEEL
 Quad powers concerned over militarisation in Asian seas
Quad powers concerned over militarisation in Asian seas
 by AFP Staff Writers
 New Delhi (AFP) March 3, 2023

The United States, Japan, India and Australia expressed concern Friday over the militarisation of Asia's waters, in a veiled reference to China's growing presence in contested seas.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the foreign ministers of the other three nations assembled in New Delhi under the auspices of their Quad grouping.

In a joint statement issued by host India, the Quad called for "the importance of adherence to international law" in the East and South China Seas "to meet challenges to the maritime rules-based order".

"We strongly oppose any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo or increase tensions in the area," it said.

"We express serious concern at the militarisation of disputed features, the dangerous use of coast guard vessels and maritime militia and efforts to disrupt other countries' offshore resource exploitation activities," it added.

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in trade passes annually.

It has ignored an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis and built bases in the waters, alarming Washington and other Asian countries with territorial claims over its waters.

The statement did not explicitly name China, which has repeatedly accused the United States of spearheading the Quad to encircle the rising Asian power.

Its members deny hostile intentions and stress that they are not a military alliance, instead cooperating in areas such as disaster relief.

After their meeting, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said China had no reason to fear the Quad.

"This is not military but just practical cooperation," he said at the Raisina Dialogue, a forum in New Delhi.

"We don't try to exclude anybody. This is an open dialogue," he said.

"As long as even China abides by the laws and international norms, and also acts under the international institutions, standards and laws, then this is not a conflicting issue between China and the Quad."

The ministers said they discussed joint efforts including on building the resilience of supply chains and working together on vaccine delivery.

The latest Quad meeting, on the sidelines of a Group of 20 gathering in the Indian capital, comes weeks after Blinken scrapped a trip to Beijing following an alleged Chinese spy balloon's flight over the United States.

Washington has accused Beijing of considering supplying arms to Russia for the war in Ukraine -- allegations so far forcefully denied by China.

Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLOATING STEEL
US 'committed' to joint sea patrols with Philippines: US navy chief
 Manila (AFP) Feb 22, 2023
 The United States is "committed" to conducting joint maritime patrols with the Philippines in the disputed South China Sea, the US navy chief said Wednesday, as the countries seek to deter Chinese aggression. US naval operations chief Admiral Michael Gilday made the remarks during a visit to the Southeast Asian nation, as part of US efforts to strengthen military alliances across the region and beyond. Beijing's growing assertiveness on Taiwan and its building of bases in the contested South Chi ... read more
FLOATING STEEL
North Korea warns US against intercepting missiles during tests

 Germany to give Slovakia Mantis air defence systems

 Advanced manufacturing powering development of Next Generation Interceptor

 Kremlin keeps mum on missile systems seen on Moscow rooftops
FLOATING STEEL
Northrop Grumman test fires stage-one solid rocket motor for Sentinel Missile

 Japan to buy 400 Tomahawk missiles from US: PM Kishida

 Ukrainians pray, ready for strikes one year after Russian invasion

 Putin says Sarmat nuclear missile to be deployed this year
FLOATING STEEL
Russia in talks with Chinese drone maker on supplies: report

 US ends search for downed Chinese balloon debris, other objects

 Japan says past aerial objects likely Chinese spy balloons

 US still in dark over mystery flying objects, rejects China balloon accusation
FLOATING STEEL
Advanced comms satellite launched from Sichuan

 Babcock secures UK Military Skynet satellite contract

 Multi aircraft and naval ships showcase interoperability

 SES, ThinKom and Hughes enable multi-orbit resilient connectivity for critical airborne missions
FLOATING STEEL
German firm in talks to build tank plant in Ukraine

 EU eyes extra 1 bn euros on ammunition for Ukraine

 Northrop Grumman's new multifunction sensor designed for rapid production

 US pledges $2 bn in Ukraine security aid on invasion anniversary
FLOATING STEEL
China increases military spending in face of 'escalating' threats

 How China has ramped up its defense capabilities

 Germany wants to buy old Swiss Leopard tanks: Bern

 US says China arming Russia is still 'on the table'
FLOATING STEEL
China's Xi Jinping slams US-led 'suppression'

 Moscow, Beijing blast Western 'blackmail and threats' at G20: statement

 Biden, Scholz to map out next steps for Ukraine

 What is China's game plan in Ukraine?
FLOATING STEEL
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.