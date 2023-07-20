Military Space News
 Russia, China kick off joint naval drills
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Moscow (AFP) July 20, 2023

Russia said Thursday it had started joint naval drills with China in the Sea of Japan as the two allies seek to deepen their military cooperation.

Ties between Moscow and Beijing have grown closer since Russia launched its Ukraine offensive last year, a move China has not condemned.

The Russian defence ministry said the main goal of the exercises that will run until Sunday is to "strengthen naval cooperation" between the two countries and "maintain stability and peace in the Asia-Pacific region".

The drills will include "anti-submarine missions and naval combat" and the sea and air escort of ships, the ministry said, adding there are also plans "to carry out joint artillery fire".

The Russian navy is represented by two anti-submarine ships, two corvettes as well as auxiliary ships, the ministry said.

Beijing said on Sunday it was sending five warships, including a guided-missile destroyer.

More than 30 navy aircraft are involved in the drills from both sides, including anti-submarine aircraft, helicopters and interceptors, the Russian ministry said.

China and Russia carried out a joint air patrol over the Seas of Japan and East China last month, which prompted South Korea to deploy fighter jets as a precaution.

It was the sixth such China-Russia patrol in the area since 2019.

Switzerland returns $138 mln to Taiwan in frigates graft case
 Taipei (AFP) July 19, 2023
 Taiwan has recovered $138 million of "illicit kickbacks" from Switzerland related to a controversial French frigates deal more than three decades ago, Taipei's justice ministry said Wednesday. Taiwanese businessman Andrew Wang, who died in 2015, was accused of taking bribes linked to a $2.8 billion contract for Taiwan to buy six Lafayette-class warships from France in 1991. Taiwan has requested judicial assistance from Switzerland since 2001 in the corruption case because much of the ill-gotten ... read more
