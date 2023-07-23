Russia and China end military exercises in Sea of Japan

The two massive countries, which share a common desire to counter what they see as American hegemony, have grown closer in the military sphere since Russia launched its Ukraine offensive last year, a move China has not condemned.
The Russian defence ministry previously said the main goal of the latest exercises, which began on Thursday, was to "strengthen naval cooperation" between the two countries and "maintain stability and peace in the Asia-Pacific region".
"The joint Russian-Chinese naval exercises... have ended in the Sea of Japan," the Russian military confirmed in a statement Sunday.
"Some twenty combat exercises were carried out... including joint artillery fire on maritime, coastal and air targets", the army said.
The Russian navy was represented by two anti-submarine ships, two corvettes as well as auxiliary ships, according to the Russian defence ministry.
Last weekend Beijing said it was sending five warships, including a guided-missile destroyer.
Navy aircraft were also involved.
To strengthen their coordination, China and Russia have organised several exercises between their armies in recent months.
In March, during a visit to Moscow by Chinese President Xi Jinping, he and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin signed a declaration expressing their willingness to conduct "regular joint patrols" to "deepen mutual trust".
Last month China and Russia carried out a joint air patrol over the Seas of Japan and East China, which prompted South Korea to deploy fighter jets as a precaution.
That was the sixth such China-Russia patrol in the area since 2019.
Related Links
Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Lockheed Martin achieves milestone in PAC-3 MSE Integration with Aegis Weapon System
Swiss want in on Germany's Sky Shield plan
Lockheed Martin targets small businesses via Next Generation Interceptor
Poland to buy US Patriot missile defense systems worth $15 bn
Ukraine air force says 36 Russian cruise missiles downed
Millennium Space Systems Missile Track Custody PDR complete in just four months
First French long-range missiles already in Ukraine
France to send Ukraine SCALP long-range missiles: Macron
U.S. announces a new security package for Ukraine that includes spy drones
Russian fighter jets damage U.S. drone in Syria
US says Russia damaged American drone over Syria
Kim shows off new North Korean drones, ICBMs to Russia defence minister
ATLAS Space launches Freedom Space for Government Missions
SYRACUSE 4B Satellite Launched: Boost for French Military Communications
DoD awards Global X-Band Blanket Purchase Agreement to SES
Ensuring reliable communications between US and Partners at the tactical edge
|
US and Australia use war games to focus on long-range firepower
Bulgaria to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine in U-turn
Religious liberty group to fight defense bill provision citing troops' free speech
US military pinned down by Republican fire on 'wokeness'
Russia claims dramatic increase in ammo production
China delivering 'kind of military equipment' to Russia: French diplomat
UK to bolster army stockpiles after latest defence review
House Republicans add culture-war measures to military budget
Biden welcomes staunch US ally Meloni to talk China, Ukraine
Putin 'intends' to visit China in October
Allies launch military drills in Australia as Chinese spy ship watches
Xi hails 'old friend' Kissinger in Beijing meeting
World Nano Foundation highlights nanotech's role in space materials science
Single-molecule valve: a breakthrough in nanoscale control
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters