Seoul tells Tokyo it will 'normalise' military pact

The decision by Seoul's Foreign Ministry follows a summit between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo last week.
During the first top-level bilateral meeting in 12 years, the two sides agreed to mend fences over historical disputes stemming from Japan's 35-year colonial rule of the Korean peninsula.
Yoon also reportedly told Kishida he wanted a "complete normalisation" of a 2016 military agreement called the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA).
The agreement aims to allow the two US allies to share military secrets, particularly over North Korea's nuclear and missile capacity, but Seoul threatened to tear it up in 2019 as relations with Tokyo soured.
Seoul "notified Japan via a written document" of its decision to normalise the military pact, its foreign ministry said in a statement Tuesday, in a move that had been reported over the weekend.
This has "laid the groundwork for strengthened military intelligence sharing between South Korea-Japan and among South Korea-Japan-the United States by removing uncertainties", it added.
Yoon is seeking to boost ties with Tokyo, citing security challenges on the peninsula, despite strong domestic opposition, including from victims of Japanese forced labour.
He dismissed criticism as "political" Tuesday, telling a cabinet meeting that Tokyo has "expressed remorse and apology for historical issues on dozens of occasions".
Seoul's 2019 threat to scrap the GSOMIA came as relations with Tokyo hit a new low over trade disputes and the row over forced labour.
After opposition from America, South Korea kept the deal in place, but experts say its practical application was thought to have been limited by strained relations between the two countries.
Confronted with Pyongyang's growing aggression and flurry of missile tests, the neighbours have increasingly sought to bury the hatchet.
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
North Korea warns US against intercepting missiles during tests
Germany to give Slovakia Mantis air defence systems
Advanced manufacturing powering development of Next Generation Interceptor
Kremlin keeps mum on missile systems seen on Moscow rooftops
Australia to get 220 Tomahawk missiles from US
Russia pounds Ukraine with barrage of rare hypersonic missiles
Northrop Grumman test fires stage-one solid rocket motor for Sentinel Missile
Japan to buy 400 Tomahawk missiles from US: PM Kishida
Russian drone attack on school kills four in Kyiv region
New "traffic cop" algorithm helps a drone swarm stay on task
Drone maker Zipline unveils system for city deliveries
Taiwan unveils portable attack drone as China tensions rise
Space Systems Command demonstrates satellite anti-jam capability
Rensselaer researcher breaks through the clouds to advance satellite communication
SpaceX launches 40 more Internet satellites for competitor
Advanced comms satellite launched from Sichuan
|
EU agrees 2-billion-euro ammunition plan for Ukraine
Ukraine to receive US Abrams tanks by fall: Pentagon
German military has 'too little of everything'
Ukraine troops wrap up Leopard tank training in Spain
NATO chief warns allies must boost defence spending
'Guns and Roses': Bulgaria arms trade booms on Ukraine war
UK boosts security spending against China and Russia threats
China increases military spending in face of 'escalating' threats
Xi departs Russia after 'new era' summit with Putin
Turkey, Hungary put Finland on course to join NATO
Philippines to announce new bases US soldiers can use: officials
Poland slams 'dangerous' Russia-China 'axis'
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters