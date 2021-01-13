. Military Space News .
SUPERPOWERS
Sri Lanka revives port deal with India, Japan
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Colombo (AFP) Jan 13, 2021

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday announced the revival of an Indian and Japanese investment project to develop a deep-sea terminal in Colombo harbour, next to a controversial $500-million Chinese-run container jetty.

A tripartite deal by Sri Lanka's previous government had been on hold amid trade union resistance, but Rajapaksa said the East Container Terminal (ECT) would proceed.

Approval came after reviewing "regional geo-political concerns," Rajapaksa's office said, a reference to India's suspicion of China's role at the same port.

The terminal will be developed with 51 percent ownership by Sri Lanka's government and the remaining 49 percent as an investment by India's Adani Group and other stakeholders including Japan, officials said.

The state-run Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) entered into a memorandum of cooperation in May 2019 with Sri Lanka, India and Japan to develop the ECT before Rajapaksa came to power in November 2019.

The deep-sea jetty is located next to the Colombo International Container Terminal which is 85 percent owned by China and was commissioned in 2013.

The SLPA owns the remaining 15 percent.

India lodged protests when Chinese submarines made unannounced visits to the Chinese-managed terminal in 2014.

Since then, Sri Lanka has refused permission for further submarine calls.

Nearly 70 percent of transhipment containers handled by Colombo was Indian export-import cargo.

In December 2017, Sri Lanka, unable to repay a huge Chinese loan, handed over another deep sea port in the south of the island to a Beijing company in a deal that raised concerns at home and abroad.

The $1.12 billion deal, first announced in July 2016, allowed a Chinese state company to take over the Hambantota port, which straddles the world's busiest east-west shipping route, on a 99-year lease.

India and the United States are both concerned a Chinese foothold at Hambantota, 240 kilometres (150 miles) south of Colombo, could give it a military naval advantage in the Indian Ocean.

Sri Lanka has insisted its ports will not be used for any military purposes.


Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


SUPERPOWERS
NATO chief calls for revitalization of alliance in 2021
 Washington DC (UPI) Jan 7, 2021
 The coming year will be critical for relations between North America and Europe - and for Afghanistan peace talks - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. At a virtual address to German Christian Social Union members on Wednesday, Stoltenberg said 2021 presents an important opportunity to re-energize transatlantic relations and strengthen the bond between North America and Europe. "Any attempt to divide Europe and North America will not only weaken the transatlantic bond or weak ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Israel delivers second Iron Dome Defense System battery to U.S.

 Congress adds $1.3B to Missile Defense Agency's budget in spending bill

 IMDO and MDA complete intercept test of the David's Sling Weapon System

 Most Advanced SBIRS Missile Warning Satellite Ready For 2021 Launch
SUPERPOWERS
Britain buys SPEAR3 missiles for F-35B fighter planes in $748.3M deal

 AFRL demonstrates critical new warhead technologies for high speed weapons

 Projectile concept shows potential to extend munition range to more than 100km

 U.S., Australia agree to partner on hypersonic missile development
SUPERPOWERS
US Air Force Funds Adaptation of Automotive Radar for Autonomous "Flying Cars"

 Air Force moves Reaper drones, 90 airmen to Romania

 Iran army announces large-scale drone drill

 German government at odds over armed drones
SUPERPOWERS
Defense, Commerce departments join to find 5G solutions

 The world's first integrated quantum communication network

 France signs agreement to purchase Northrop Grumman's E-2D advanced Hawkeye

 BlackSky awarded IARPA contract to develop next generation artificial intelligence platform
SUPERPOWERS
AFRL demonstrates first collaborative weapon technologies

 Military technology experiments featured at Navy's Trident Warrior 20

 Ghost town provides high-tech testing for AFRL and others

 Air Force tests collaborative small diameter bombs
SUPERPOWERS
Spain seeks post-Brexit defence agreement with UK

 The Bavarian town where US troops are life and soul

 State Dept. approves $300M bomb sale to Saudi Arabia

 State Department approves possible $4.2B in weapons sales to Kuwait
SUPERPOWERS
Pompeo and US UN envoy scrap trips to Europe, Taiwan

 India returns Chinese soldier who strayed over border

 India detains Chinese soldier at flashpoint border

 NATO chief calls for revitalization of alliance in 2021
SUPERPOWERS
Atomic-scale nanowires can now be produced at scale

 Weak force has strong impact on nanosheets

 Making 3D nanosuperconductors with DNA

 Researchers share design for affordable single-molecule microscope








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.