|.
|.
|
Sri Lanka revives port deal with India, Japan
by AFP Staff Writers
Colombo (AFP) Jan 13, 2021
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday announced the revival of an Indian and Japanese investment project to develop a deep-sea terminal in Colombo harbour, next to a controversial $500-million Chinese-run container jetty.
A tripartite deal by Sri Lanka's previous government had been on hold amid trade union resistance, but Rajapaksa said the East Container Terminal (ECT) would proceed.
Approval came after reviewing "regional geo-political concerns," Rajapaksa's office said, a reference to India's suspicion of China's role at the same port.
The terminal will be developed with 51 percent ownership by Sri Lanka's government and the remaining 49 percent as an investment by India's Adani Group and other stakeholders including Japan, officials said.
The state-run Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) entered into a memorandum of cooperation in May 2019 with Sri Lanka, India and Japan to develop the ECT before Rajapaksa came to power in November 2019.
The deep-sea jetty is located next to the Colombo International Container Terminal which is 85 percent owned by China and was commissioned in 2013.
The SLPA owns the remaining 15 percent.
India lodged protests when Chinese submarines made unannounced visits to the Chinese-managed terminal in 2014.
Since then, Sri Lanka has refused permission for further submarine calls.
Nearly 70 percent of transhipment containers handled by Colombo was Indian export-import cargo.
In December 2017, Sri Lanka, unable to repay a huge Chinese loan, handed over another deep sea port in the south of the island to a Beijing company in a deal that raised concerns at home and abroad.
The $1.12 billion deal, first announced in July 2016, allowed a Chinese state company to take over the Hambantota port, which straddles the world's busiest east-west shipping route, on a 99-year lease.
India and the United States are both concerned a Chinese foothold at Hambantota, 240 kilometres (150 miles) south of Colombo, could give it a military naval advantage in the Indian Ocean.
Sri Lanka has insisted its ports will not be used for any military purposes.
NATO chief calls for revitalization of alliance in 2021
Washington DC (UPI) Jan 7, 2021
The coming year will be critical for relations between North America and Europe - and for Afghanistan peace talks - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. At a virtual address to German Christian Social Union members on Wednesday, Stoltenberg said 2021 presents an important opportunity to re-energize transatlantic relations and strengthen the bond between North America and Europe. "Any attempt to divide Europe and North America will not only weaken the transatlantic bond or weak ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.